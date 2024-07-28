What’s On in Busan: July 29 – August 4

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

World Competition Winner Series IV @ Busan Cultural Center — Kim Yu-been performs a flute recital. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Wednesday

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Beaches Open For Summer Season — All seven beaches open for summer operations through August 31.

Car Free Streets @ Gwangalli Beach — A number of free events, including live music, dances, marionettes, performances, an art market, photo zone, chalk art zone, and participatory events will be held along this open stretch of road until the end of August. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday and Sunday, 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Yongdusan Summer Festival @ Yongdusan Park — Transforming the area in front of Yongdusan Media Park Busan Tower into a beach-themed oasis with sand and palm trees, this summer festival promises a vibrant mix of entertainment and culinary experiences. Yongdusan Park, Through September 22

Nam-gu Water Play Carnival @ Yongho Starlight Park — The 2nd annual Nam-gu Water Play Carnival returns. Yong-ho Starlight Park, Nam-gu, July 27 – August 9

Retrospective on Jean-Marie Straub and Danièle Huillet @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a French film retrospective through August 11. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 11

Yeongnam Dance Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — The month-long festival kicks off with its opening performance on Saturday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Through August 10

2024 Excellent Small and Medium Enterprises and Agricultural Specialties Gift Fair @ BEXCO — The 2024 Excellent Small and Medium Enterprises and Agricultural Specialties Gift Fair is taking place at BEXCO from July 26-30. BEXCO, Centum City, Through July 30

Busan Camping and Leisure Expo @ BEXCO — All your camping needs in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

FLY BEYOND: ASEAN to Korea @ KF ASEAN Culture House — Experience the outstanding works of ASEAN creators, including selections from prestigious film festivals, showcased under three themes: ‘Reconstructing Family’, ‘Strange Planet’, and ‘Dear Fantasy.’ KF ASEAN Culture House, Tuesday through Sunday

Busan Night Race @ Gwangalli Beach — One of the city’s biggest races of the summer returns. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday

Blooming Water Festival @ Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam — This outdoor water festival offers something for everyone, featuring seven water slides, including a 25-meter air slide and a tube pool perfect for swimming. Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam, Through August 25

Arte Museum Busan — The exhibition features 19 works themed ‘CIRCLE’, highlighting the natural and cultural elements of Busan. Arte Museum Busan, Yeongdo-gu, Ongoing

Busan, When I Miss the Salty Smell @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — The exhibition will showcase 60 new relics, including decontamination equipment, folklore materials, and videos. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Buk-gu, Through April 13, 2025

Respirer @ Busan Library — This exhibition will feature the works of Park Han-sam, a renowned artist known for his real landscape paintings. Busan Library, Through August 18

Monet to Andy Warhol @ Busan Cultural Center — Featuring 143 works from the Johannesburg Art Gallery and the National Gallery of South Africa, this is Busan’s first major masterpiece exhibition since 2011. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 27

Tuesday Night Free Movies @ Busan Cinema Center — Each Tuesday night, enjoy a free movie screening at the BCC Outdoor Theater. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — The free exhibition “Design of Scenes” at the Busan Film Experience Museum showcases the work processes of three renowned Korean art directors. Busan Museum of Movies, Through September 22

Memories of Busan, Urban Sketch @ Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum — This marks the museum’s first thematic exchange exhibition of 2024, showcasing over 100 previously unpublished documentary photos of Busan by renowned photographer Jinwoo Moon. Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, Through August 11

Exhibition of Austrian Painter Gustav Klimt @ Busan Citizens’ Hall — This exhibition will feature over 50 representative works by Klimt, including “The Kiss” and “Judith.” Busan Citizens’ Hall, Through August 11

Yummy Yummy Busan @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold the “Golden Brown Busan” exhibition from June 25 to December 1, showcasing mackerel’s cultural and historical significance. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Through December 1

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Monday