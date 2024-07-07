What’s On in Busan: July 8 – July 14

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Eulsukdo Opera Festival @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — This week’s performance is Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” by the Busan Art Opera. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Saturday

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Beaches Open For Summer Season — All seven beaches open for summer operations from July 1 – August 31.

Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — This year’s BIKY will feature 113 films from 34 countries, including 30 feature films, 83 short films, and 80 premieres. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday through Sunday

The Sleeping Beauty @ Busan Citizens’ Hall — Two performances of The Sleeping Beauty are performed by the Universal Ballet Theater. Busan Citizens’ Hall, Busanjin-gu, Friday and Saturday

Yeongnam Dance Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — The month-long festival kicks off with its opening performance on Saturday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 5 p.m.

2024 Korea-US-Japan Leadership Youth Summit @ BEXCO — Sharp minds from three countries come together to exchange ideas. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Blooming Water Festival @ Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam — This outdoor water festival offers something for everyone, featuring seven water slides, including a 25-meter air slide and a tube pool perfect for swimming. Let’s Run Park Busan Gyeongnam, Through August 25

Monet to Andy Warhol @ Busan Cultural Center — Featuring 143 works from the Johannesburg Art Gallery and the National Gallery of South Africa, this is Busan’s first major masterpiece exhibition since 2011. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 27

COSPAR @ BEXCO — The 45th Scientific Assembly of the Committee on Space Research meets. BEXCO, Centum City, July 13-21

KI Sports Festival Busan @ BEXCO — A multi-sport event consisting of sports games, expos, conferences, and side events. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Tuesday Night Free Movies @ Busan Cinema Center — Each Tuesday night, enjoy a free movie screening at the BCC Outdoor Theater. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — The free exhibition “Design of Scenes” at the Busan Film Experience Museum showcases the work processes of three renowned Korean art directors. Busan Museum of Movies, Through September 22

Memories of Busan, Urban Sketch @ Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum — This marks the museum’s first thematic exchange exhibition of 2024, showcasing over 100 previously unpublished documentary photos of Busan by renowned photographer Jinwoo Moon. Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, Through August 11

Exhibition of Austrian Painter Gustav Klimt @ Busan Citizens’ Hall — This exhibition will feature over 50 representative works by Klimt, including “The Kiss” and “Judith.” Busan Citizens’ Hall, Through August 11

Yummy Yummy Busan @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold the “Golden Brown Busan” exhibition from June 25 to December 1, showcasing mackerel’s cultural and historical significance. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Through December 1

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 21

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday