What’s On in Busan: June 1 – June 7

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Traditional Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy a special weekly performance of music each week. Busan National Gugak Center, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Through July 22

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Collection Highlights @ Busan Museum of Art – Busan Museum of Art is hosting a collection highlights exhibit from artists Lee Leenam, Lee Yongbaek, Jennifer Steinkamp, Jeon Joonho & Moon Kyungwon, Siren Jung Eunyoung, and Jesper Just. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through June 28

Kim Jong Hak @ Busan Museum of Art – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting an exhibition highlighting contemporary artist Kim Jong-hak. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through June 21

Ocean Jeju @ Korea National Maritime Museum – The Korea National Maritime Museum is hosting an “Ocean Jeju” exhibition through July 5. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo-gu, Through July 5

Welcome to my Studio @ Busan Citizens Hall – A special exhibition of world-renowned British graphic designer Alan Fletcher’s work will be shown at Busan Citizens Hall through June 21. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Through June 21

Busan Art and Cultural Content – Enjoy some great art and culture online while the social distancing campaign continues around the city.

Busan Museum Online Tours – Busan Museum has begun a VR tour of its facilities and exhibitions online.

Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting some of its exhibitions online for people who want to check out the latest from the museum.

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

