Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: June 10 – June 16

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

By Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Korea Concert @ BEXCO Auditorium — Forestella and Angelpeace host a patriotic Korean concert. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday

SG Wannabe @ BEXCO — SG Wannabe continues their national tour with a stop at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan Brand Festa @ BEXCO — Check out the largest local shopping event featuring local goods and services. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Tea and Craft Fair @ BEXCO — Tea, crafts, and much, much, more. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Dragon Valley Dance Festival @ Yongdusan Park — A Sunday afternoon dance festival takes over Yongdusan Park. Yongdusan Park, Jung-gu, Sunday

Seven Beach Earthing Challenge @ Gwangalli Beach — The second edition of the barefoot Earthing challenge takes place at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Sunday, 6 p.m.

World Cinema XXI @ Busan Cinema Center — The 21st edition features films from all over the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through June 12

Tuesday Night Free Movies @ Busan Cinema Center — Each Tuesday night, enjoy a free movie screening at the BCC Outdoor Theater. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Two Dance Festivals to Check Out This Weekend

Experience Indonesian Culture at the Busan Indonesia Center

Rediscover Busan’s Urban Evolution: Photo Exhibition at Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum

What’s On in Busan: June 3 – June 9

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

The Latest

Dongbaekjeon to Introduce New Services

Busan Destinations: Four Must-Visit Places to See this Summer

2024 Dragon Valley Dance Festival

2024 부산 밀 페스티벌에 로컬·미쉐린가이드 맛집이 온다

Korea in Photos: Hydrangea’s Bloom at Gwangdo Bit Road in Tongyeong

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Tomorrow

Busan
scattered clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
94 %
2.1kmh
40 %
Sun
20 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 