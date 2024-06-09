What’s On in Busan: June 10 – June 16

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Korea Concert @ BEXCO Auditorium — Forestella and Angelpeace host a patriotic Korean concert. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday

SG Wannabe @ BEXCO — SG Wannabe continues their national tour with a stop at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan Brand Festa @ BEXCO — Check out the largest local shopping event featuring local goods and services. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Tea and Craft Fair @ BEXCO — Tea, crafts, and much, much, more. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Dragon Valley Dance Festival @ Yongdusan Park — A Sunday afternoon dance festival takes over Yongdusan Park. Yongdusan Park, Jung-gu, Sunday

Seven Beach Earthing Challenge @ Gwangalli Beach — The second edition of the barefoot Earthing challenge takes place at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Sunday, 6 p.m.

World Cinema XXI @ Busan Cinema Center — The 21st edition features films from all over the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through June 12

Tuesday Night Free Movies @ Busan Cinema Center — Each Tuesday night, enjoy a free movie screening at the BCC Outdoor Theater. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday