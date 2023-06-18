What’s On in Busan: June 19 – June 25

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Park Chang-geun @ BEXCO Auditorium — Singer Park Chang-geun’s “Story of Our Dreams” tour comes to Busan for two days. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Novus String Quartet Presents the Works of Beethoven @ Busan Cinema Center — A tribute to Beethoven’s works will be presented. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Seong-jin Cho & Wald Ensemble @ Busan Cultural Center — Pianist Seong-jun Choi returns for a concert in Busan. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly performances of Korean traditional music return for the month of June. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan Design Week @ BEXCO — One of the largest exhibitions on design in the country. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Coffee Forum @ BEXCO — Experts from around the world will join this two day conference. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday and Friday

Busan Coffee Show @ BEXCO — Everything coffee in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday

Home Table Deco Fair @ BEXCO — Check out the latest trends in home decoration. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Joseon Diplomat, Interpreter @ Busan Museum — In this exhibition, the Busan Museum presents about 150 relics of the diplomatic role of interpreters in the procession of the Joseon envoys and various stories that their activities had on Joseon society. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through July 9

Julian Opie Solo Exhibition @ Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall — A variety of works, including paintings, sculptures, mosaics, videos, virtual reality (VR) works, and live performances can be experienced. Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall, Through July 2

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Photography Exhibition: UNNAMED ROAD @ GoEun Museum of Photography — Take a look at life through the lens of photographer Lee Jungjin. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through July 9

Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

My Young & Sad Days @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition introduces the experimental spirit and original works of up-and-coming Busan-based artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through August 6

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link