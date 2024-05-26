What’s On in Busan: May 27 – June 2

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

2024 Active King of Singers @ BEXCO — Two performances take place this Saturday. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Kim Yeo-myeong @ Big Dipper Library Art Hall — A May Sunset concert for 100 lucky guests. Big Dipper Library Art Hall, Saturday, 5 p.m.

2024 Classic Park Concert @ Busan Citizens Park — Enjoy two outdoor evening classic music concerts at Hialeah Lawn Plaza. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m.

Opera Gala Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — The 2024 Opera Season gets underway with performances of ‘Madame Butterfly’ and ‘The Elixir of Love’. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Haeundae Sand Festival @ Haeundae Beach — The sand festival returns with sculptures, performances, and more. Haeundae Beach, Monday, Sculptures Through June 9

ECCK All European Networking Night @ Westin Chosun Hotel — Join like-minded business people for a networking evening this Friday. Westin Chosun Hotel, Haeundae, Friday, 7 p.m.

Centum City Beer Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The largest domestic beer festival in the city takes place for four hours each night. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, May 30 – June 9

Busan Port Festival @ Busan Port International Passenger Terminal — The 17th edition of the festival features activities at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot & Yeongdo-gu Pier area of the Busan Coast Guard, Korea, around Korea National Maritime Museum. Busan Port International Passenger Terminal, Dong-gu and Yeongdo-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Ocean Week @ BEXCO — Leading experts on the ocean industry converge at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Monday through Thursday

Busan International Food Fair @ BEXCO — The 31st edition of the region’s largest food industry exhibition. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday

Busan Coffee Show @ BEXCO — Find the latest trends in the coffee industry. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday

Home Table Decor Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your home and more. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Comic World @ BEXCO — The 124th edition of Comic World returns to BEXCO this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Busan International Performing Arts Festival — The 21st edition features performances from 40 teams and 13 countries happening around the city. Citywide, May 24 – June 2

Tuesday Night Free Movies @ Busan Cinema Center — Each Tuesday night, enjoy a free movie screening at the BCC Outdoor Theater. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday