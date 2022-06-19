What’s On in Busan: June 20 – June 26

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Jinju Samcheonpo Nongak Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — A special Farmers’ Performance of Samcheonpo, Jinju. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Friday 7: 30 p.m. and Saturday, 3 p.m.

Placido Domingo Live in Busan 2022 @ Busan Cinema Center — The opera legend performs this Sunday evening in Busan. Busan Cinema Center, Sunday, 7 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan Brand Festa 2022 @ BEXCO — The latest in branding returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

K-Handmade & Illustration Fair Busan 2022 @ BEXCO — ‘K-Handmade & Illustration Fair Busan 2022’ is the largest handmade & illustration fair in the Busan region, where you can see the entire handmade & illustration industry. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday Culture and Art Flea Market @ Busan Citizens Park — A culture and art flea market will be held at Busan Citizens Park every Saturday from the 18th until the end of October. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through October Hello Again, My Dream @ Busan Metropolitan Library — Artist Jung Yeon-hee paintings are on exhibition in Sasang. Busan Metropolitan Library, Sasang-gu, Through July 17

2nd New Suicide Relic Introduction Exhibition @ Busan Museum — “Father’s Dream in the Notebook: Lee Sangmin Donation Exhibition” showcases a son’s cherished collectibles and notebooks over the past 50 years. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through October 16

2022 Citizen Sharing Market @ Song Sang-hyeon Square — Ordinary citizens, social enterprises, non-profit organizations, and children’s marketplaces where children directly participate in sales where recyclable household items such as clothes, bags, and books are sold, and an event to exchange waste batteries and paper packs is held to promote the habit of separate disposal in daily life. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Snoopy, Beyond the Space @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — An exhibition celebrating the anniversary of Peanut’s favorite dog. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Busanjin-gu, Through September 11

Bologna Children’s Book Fair’s Illustrators’ Exhibition @ Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza — Check out a children’s book exhibition at the former Busanjin train station. Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza, Busanjin-gu, Through July 3

Secret Ruler of the Sea, Seaweed @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — This exhibition was prepared to re-examine the value and importance of marine algae, which are photosynthetic organisms in the sea. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Dongnae-gu, Through October 30

I Go to the Museum of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition was designed with the theme of ‘free time’ while noting that contemporary art museums are transforming into social spaces where various experiences are shared and is a programmatic exhibition that provides an ‘alternative leisure’ unique to the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16

On My Way to the Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition will showcase works by a large number of cultural artists from Busan, presenting the phenomenon of leisure and its trends in various ways. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through October 18

Forefront of the Excavation of Gaya Relics @ Bokcheon Museum — This special photo exhibition is designed to highlight important issues of the recently excavated remains of Gaya through photos of excavated relics and detailed explanations of the Bokcheon Museum. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 24

Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold a special exhibition ‘Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo’ at the Busan Fishing Village Folklore Center. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Ocean Healing Program — The City of Busan is running an ocean healing program (Nordic walking, Pilates, singing bowl & yoga) at seven beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park and Yeongdo Amir Park in Busan from March 19 to June 26, 2022. Saturday and Sunday

Busan Architectural Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Korean-speaking Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday until June 26. Saturday and Sunday, Through June 26

After Graybox: From Collecting to Exhibition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition highlights the media characteristics of diversifying new media arts. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 17

On My Way to the Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16

An Exhibition with Little Information @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Gallery 1 is hosting an exhibit where no names are listed, just a place to enjoy the art for what it is. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 17

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition attempts to overcome inequality in leisure activities and show an alternative algorithm that art museums can propose. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Highlighting Korean Contemporary Artist IV: Lee Hyungkoo @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Lee Hyungkoo is highlighted at the 4th edition of the special exhibition series on Korean artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 7

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

