What’s On in Busan: June 21 – June 27

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.
Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 1.5 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.
Dining at cafes and restaurants as well as six entertainment businesses can now stay open 24 hours until July 4
The social distancing measures have been extended until July 4.
Events Happening
Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center — Wednesday performances return throughout to the end of June. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center — Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 8 p.m.
Free Outdoor Movie Screenings @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2021 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from June to September beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday, Through September 15
European Noir Films @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center presents its latest retrospective with a feature on European Noir Films. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 16
Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 17
KNN Wedding Fair 2021 @ BEXCO — Check out all your bridal and groom needs this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Home Table Deco Fair @ BEXCO — HOME·TABLE DECO FAIR brings the latest premium home styling trends to the show floor and offers inspiring ideas for interior design. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Passage @ CSB Lounge — Kelly Belter’s exhibition explores the evolving relationship between the creator and their creations through various forms of printmaking. CSB Lounge, Namcheon-dong, Through June 30
Busan Coffee Show @ BEXCO — The 11th Busan Coffee Show is a festival where Busan citizens, prospective start-ups, and related workers can participate and enjoy, providing opportunities to learn the techniques and know-how of experts, and to meet current industry trends and the latest trends. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday
Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO — Marking its 28th anniversary this year, Busan International Food Exhibition is a comprehensive food business platform representing Busan and other Yeongnam regions. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
On a Spring Day, The Buddha Appears @ Busan Museum — The exhibition features Buddhist cultural heritages, including a statue and painting of Buddha, among the collection of the Busan Museum to celebrate Buddha’s birthday. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through August 29
Imagine the Abyss @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a Media Art Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum 2021. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through October 10
Wicked @ Dream Theatre — The Korean cast version of the musical “Wicked” offers performances daily. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 27
Fortress in Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition introduces photos of the remains of 30 castles and related research results identified in Busan. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 25
ASEAN Animals: Depiction of Animals in ASEAN Arts & Cultures @ ASEAN Culture House — Explore animals’ lives in ASEAN through this unique exhibition. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 1
Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22
The Nature of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — Three themes provide the backdrop of nature being shown through art. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 12
Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31
Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22
Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28
Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021
2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021
Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.
Online Performances to Watch
Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel
Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel
National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel
Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel
Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel
Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel