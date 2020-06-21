Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: June 22 – June 28

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Traditional Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy a special weekly performance of music each week. Busan National Gugak Center, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Through July 22

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until June 20. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Godard II @ Busan Cinema Center – The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a special screening of Jean-Luc Godard’s films until July 5th. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 5

Busan Brand Festa @ BEXCO – Featuring 150 booths from 120 companies, the event will offer proven products produced by both leading Busan-based companies and small local businesses.. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Wedding Fair @ BEXCO – The BWC Wedding Fair shows off the latest for couples looking to tie the know. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

National Theater Live @ Busan Cultural Center – This month’s feature “The Audience” with Hellen Mirren is featured. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Collection Highlights @ Busan Museum of Art – Busan Museum of Art is hosting a collection highlights exhibit from artists Lee Leenam, Lee Yongbaek, Jennifer Steinkamp, Jeon Joonho & Moon Kyungwon, Siren Jung Eunyoung, and Jesper Just. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through June 28

Ocean Jeju @ Korea National Maritime Museum – The Korea National Maritime Museum is hosting an “Ocean Jeju” exhibition through July 5. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo-gu, Through July 5

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

ONLINE CONTENT

Busan Art and Cultural Content – Enjoy some great art and culture online while the social distancing campaign continues around the city.

Busan Museum Online Tours – Busan Museum has begun a VR tour of its facilities and exhibitions online.

Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting some of its exhibitions online for people who want to check out the latest from the museum.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

Travel

