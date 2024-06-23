What’s On in Busan: June 24 – June 30

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Rudolf Buchbinder @ Busan Cultural Center — Enjoy a night of Beethoven with pianist Rudolf Buchbinder alongside the Orchestra Festival Strings Lucerne. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Awesome Stage @ BEXCO Auditorium — Two days of great K-pop concerts will take place. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan International Mobility Show @ BEXCO — The formerly named Busan International Motor Show features the latest in vehicles from seven automakers. BEXCO, Centum City, June 28 – July 7

Korea Camping Car Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in camping equipment. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Slush’D @ BEXCO — A day long conference for start-ups. BEXCO, Centum City, Tuesday

Busan Food & Film Festa @ Busan Cinema Center — Film and food come together for a fun weekend festival in Centum City. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan International Magic Festival Convention @ Busan Cinema Center — Three days of shows, competitions, and all things magic. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Golden Age of Chinese Theater @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a retrospective of some classic Chinese cinema. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through July 2

Tuesday Night Free Movies @ Busan Cinema Center — Each Tuesday night, enjoy a free movie screening at the BCC Outdoor Theater. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Art Brut: Hometown, People @ Busan Library — The Busan Library will host the “Art Brut: Hometown, People” exhibition from June 26 to July 7, showcasing watercolor and comic works by mentally disabled artists. Busan Library, Through July 7

Yummy Yummy Busan @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold the “Golden Brown Busan” exhibition from June 25 to December 1, showcasing mackerel’s cultural and historical significance. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Through December 1

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday