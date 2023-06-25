What’s On in Busan: June 26 – July 2

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

18th BIMF: 5th Busking Championship @ Gunam-ro— The 5th edition of the Busking Championships takes place Saturday and Sunday. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

11 O’Clock Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The June edition of the 11 O’Clock concert features movie soundtracks. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday, 11 a.m.

2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Wednesday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly performances of Korean traditional music return for the month of June. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Authentic Flamenco @ Haeundae Cultural Center — Presented by the Royal Opera of Madrid and Fever, this world tour features a passionate flamenco performance by renowned dancer Paula Rodriguez. Haeundae Cultural Center, Friday through Sunday

Busan International Magic Festival Magic Convention @ BEXCO — One of the largest exhibitions on magic in the country returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Food Film Festa 2023 @ Busan Cinema Center — Food and film come together for this fun event. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8

Busan Data Week @ BEXCO — ‘Busan Data Week’ was prepared to promote the local data industry and strengthen the ecosystem by seeking future development directions in the rapidly changing digital industry conditions. BEXCO, Centum City, Monday and Tuesday

Busan Furniture Expo @ BEXCO — Everything furniture in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Companion Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest trends for pets. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Golmok Festival @ Mangmi Alleyway — The last weekend of the festival takes place in Mangmi Alleyway in Suyeong-gu. Mangmi Alleyway, Suyeong-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Pinkfong Baby Shark Hometown Festival @ APEC Naru Park – The festival will feature various performances and activities, including live performances of the famous Baby Shark song, a magic bubble show, a balloon show, face painting, and more. APEC Naru Park, Haeundae, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Free Outdoor Movie Screenings @ Busan Cinema Center — The ‘2023 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings’ at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Tuesday from June 27th to September 5th beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Jang Bogogi National Rowing Competition @ Seonakdong River Rowing and Canoeing Stadium — The ’49th Jang Bogogi National Rowing Competition’ takes place at the Seonakdong River Rowing and Canoeing Stadium from tomorrow, the 24th, until July 2nd. Seonakdong River Rowing and Canoeing Stadium, Through July 2

Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Joseon Diplomat, Interpreter @ Busan Museum — In this exhibition, the Busan Museum presents about 150 relics of the diplomatic role of interpreters in the procession of the Joseon envoys and various stories that their activities had on Joseon society. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through July 9

Julian Opie Solo Exhibition @ Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall — A variety of works, including paintings, sculptures, mosaics, videos, virtual reality (VR) works, and live performances can be experienced. Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall, Through July 2

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Photography Exhibition: UNNAMED ROAD @ GoEun Museum of Photography — Take a look at life through the lens of photographer Lee Jungjin. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through July 9

Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

My Young & Sad Days @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition introduces the experimental spirit and original works of up-and-coming Busan-based artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through August 6

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

