What’s On in Busan: June 3 – June 9

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Busan One Asia Festival @ Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Hwamyeong Ecological Park — One of the country’s largest K-pop festivals returns for two big days of concerts. Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Hwamyeong Ecological Park, Saturday and Sunday

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Haeundae Sand Festival @ Haeundae Beach — The sand festival’s over but the sculptures remain for viewing. Haeundae Beach, Monday, Through June 9

Centum City Beer Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The largest domestic beer festival in the city takes place for four hours each night. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through June 9

Busan Furniture Expo @ BEXCO — The 5th edition features the latest trends in furniture. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Sports, Leisure and Golf Expo @ BEXCO — An industry exhibition centered around sports and leisure. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Gift Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest information and trends on gifts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Architecture Expo @ BEXCO — The 8th edition of everything about architecture. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Tool Show @ BEXCO — Everything related to tools in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Dance Festival @ Busan Cinema Center Haneulyeon Theatre, Special Stage of Haeundae Beach — The 20th edition features a variety of different dance performances. Busan Cinema Center Haneulyeon Theatre, Special Stage of Haeundae Beach, Friday through Sunday

Busan International Pole Vault Meeting @ Gwangan Beach — Some of the world’s top pole vaulters gather for a competition at Gwangan Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Friday and Saturday

World Cinema XXI @ Busan Cinema Center — The 21st edition features films from all over the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through June 12

Tuesday Night Free Movies @ Busan Cinema Center — Each Tuesday night, enjoy a free movie screening at the BCC Outdoor Theater. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday