Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: June 8 – June 14

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

haps_weekend_music

Kim Jeongwon Piano Concert @ Busan Cinema Center – A special Tuesday matinee concert is being held at the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 11 a.m.

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Traditional Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy a special weekly performance of music each week. Busan National Gugak Center, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., Through July 22

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until June 20. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

other_stuff_-_haps_weekend_0

Korean Film Screenings with English Subtitles @ Busan Cinema Center – Six of Korea’s biggest films are being screened with English subtitles. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through June 17

Busan Stationary, Toy and Office Gift Show @ BEXCO – Catch the best in toys and gifts at BEXCO this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Collection Highlights @ Busan Museum of Art – Busan Museum of Art is hosting a collection highlights exhibit from artists Lee Leenam, Lee Yongbaek, Jennifer Steinkamp, Jeon Joonho & Moon Kyungwon, Siren Jung Eunyoung, and Jesper Just. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through June 28

Kim Jong Hak @ Busan Museum of Art – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting an exhibition highlighting contemporary artist Kim Jong-hak. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through June 21

Ocean Jeju @ Korea National Maritime Museum – The Korea National Maritime Museum is hosting an “Ocean Jeju” exhibition through July 5. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo-gu, Through July 5

Welcome to my Studio @ Busan Citizens Hall – A special exhibition of world-renowned British graphic designer Alan Fletcher’s work will be shown at Busan Citizens Hall through June 21. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Through June 21

Busan Art and Cultural Content – Enjoy some great art and culture online while the social distancing campaign continues around the city.

Busan Museum Online Tours – Busan Museum has begun a VR tour of its facilities and exhibitions online.

Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting some of its exhibitions online for people who want to check out the latest from the museum.

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

ASEAN Culture House Seeking Participants for 2020 ASEAN-Korea Futurist Network

BeFM News -
The ASEAN Cultural House, run by the Korea Foundation, announced that it is looking for 25 ASEAN-Korea Futurist (AKF) and AKF students to participate in the 2020 ASEAN-Korea Futurist Network.
Read more
Arts & Culture

BeFM and Busan Biennale Sign MOU To Collaborate at This Year’s Event

BeFM News -
BeFM English Radio and the Busan Biennale signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Monday afternoon at BeFM. 
Read more
Arts & Culture

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance

Haps Staff -
The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Wednesday performance series of Korean Traditional Music and Dance.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: June 1 – June 7

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Hana Bank 2020 Busan World Table Tennis Championships to Be Postponed Until 2021

Sports News Haps Staff -
The Hana Bank 2020 Busan World Table Tennis Championships will be postponed once again, the third time it has done so.
Read more

Two Bingsu Delights this Summer at Nongshim Hotel’s ‘The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim’s first-floor eatery “The Lounge” is offering tasty treats to cool you down from the summer heat.
Read more

Air Busan Adds More Morning and Evening Flights From Gimhae to Gimpo

Travel Haps Staff -
Air Busan has announced they will add five more flights from Gimhae to Gimpo to increase the convenience of flyers.
Read more

Busan’s Hotels Recovering Slowly, But Not in All Areas of the City

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
With the summer fast approaching and the likelihood of most Korean's staying on the peninsula this vacation, hotels in Busan are hoping to recover after a disastrous first half of the year.
Read more

2020 Matinee Concert in June With Pianist Kim Jeongwon

Events Haps Staff -
Enjoy a Matinee Concert with pianist Kim Jeongwon at the Busan Cinema Center this Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: June 8 – June 14

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
55 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Sun
20 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
21 °

Dine & Drink

Two Bingsu Delights this Summer at Nongshim Hotel’s ‘The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim’s first-floor eatery “The Lounge” is offering tasty treats to cool you down from the summer heat.
Read more

Meat Prices Continue to Rise in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Customers at meat restaurants and grocery stores are noticing an increase in meat prices across the nation.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Whipping Up Pulled Pork Sandwiches This Friday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi PNU continues its delicious specialty offerings this Friday night with a special pulled pork sandwich.
Read more

Johnny Rockets June Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea