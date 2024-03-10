What’s On in Busan: March 11 – March 17

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

World Competition Winner Series II @ Busan Cultural Center — Pianist Sunwoo Yekwon is joined by bassist Youn Kwangchul to perform in the second World Competition Winner Series. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Candlelight Series @ Nurimaru — Two days of fascinating performances of the popular Candlelight Series. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday and Sunday

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

The Oscar’s Special @ Busan Cinema Center — 15 of the best films of 2023 will be featured at the annual special screening. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 26

Busan Cafe Show @ BEXCO — The popular cafe show returns this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Baby Fair @ BEXCO — All your baby’s needs in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Championnes @ International School of Busan — The exhibition “Championnes”, which was first held at the Alliance Francaise, is now opening at ISB, and features four inspiring athletes taken by four talented photographers. International School of Busan, Gijang, Through March 18

Korean National Ballet @ Busan Citizens Hall — The Korean National Ballet holds two performances of Swan Lake. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Friday and Saturday

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Sungwoo Hitech Cup KNN Eco-friendly Marathon @ BEXCO — The 22nd edition of the marathon takes place Sunday morning. BEXCO, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Eva Armisén “Andando” @ P.ARK — An art exhibition from artist Eva Armisén takes place in Yeongdo through the 24th. P.ARK, Yeongdo, Through March 24

Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday