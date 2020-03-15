Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 16 – March 22

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

hapsadmin

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that most events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. Some cultural facilities may also be closed.

haps_weekend_music

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

other_stuff_-_haps_weekend_0

Home by Eva Armisen @ Busan Cultural Center – The Busan Cultural Center is holding an exhibition by Spanish artist Eva Armisen until April 5th. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through April 5

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Shiota Chiharu Exhibit @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition is a large-scale exhibition of Shiota Chiharu’s works, which will be held for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ @ Space Lee Ufan – Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley’s “FEEL” exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae. Space Lee Ufan, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

hapsadmin

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

“Busan in my Mind” Photo Exhibition Taking Place in Seoul

Haps Staff -
A "Busan in my Mind" photo exhibition will take place at Geumsan Gallery in Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul from March 11 to April 18.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Jeonju International Film Festival Postponed

Haps Staff -
The popular Jeonju International Film Festival scheduled from April 30th has been postponed.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan International Short Film Festival Postponed Until August

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Short Film Festival scheduled for next month has been postponed until August.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Updated: Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Haps Staff -
Here is an updated list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Cooking Korean: Make Your Own Bulgogi at Home

Cindy Choi -
Bulgogi, which literally translates to 'fire meat,' is a tasty beef dish which you can get anywhere in South Korea, and it is served all the time.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 9 – March 15

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan: March 16 – March 22

Arts & Culture hapsadmin -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

“Parasite” Tops 300 Billion Won in Ticket Sales Worldwide

Movies & TV BeFM News -
Industry data showed that Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite" has topped 300 billion won (US$245 million) in worldwide ticket sales.
Read more

Busan International Party

Events Haps Staff -
Meet new people from various nationalities and make new friends!!   
Read more

부산시, 마스크 미착용 택시승객 승차거부 한시적 허용

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19)의 지역사회 확산 방지와 운수종사자 불안 해소를 위해 마스크 미착용 승객에 대한 택시 승차거부를 3월 말까지 한시적으로 허용한다.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Busan Cinema Center

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
Across the street from the Shinsegae Centum City Mall is Busan's pride and joy: the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

Busan Announces Reimbursement Promo Event For Zero Pay Users

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan City announced an 8% reimbursement promo event will be held for consumers using the Zero Pay system in Busan until the end of the year.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2.1 ° C
3 °
1 °
51 %
5.7kmh
0 %
Sun
5 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °

Dine & Drink

Review: Costco’s New BLT Sandwich

Dine & Drink Taehyeong Kim -
For reasons that I've never understood, a BLT sandwich in Korea is almost never, a BLT sandwich.
Read more

HAPS 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Guide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan has its fair share of parties, and we’ve got you covered on where to go to celebrate this year.
Read more

Johnny Rockets Offers a “Dipped in Cheese Burger”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
ohnny Rockets in Korea has begun its latest offering -- the "Dipped in Cheese Burger".
Read more

OB Maintains Dominance of Korea’s Domestic Beer Market

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Belgium-based InBev, owners of Oriental Brewery (OB), have maintained their dominance in the local beer market in Korea according to recent data released by...
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea