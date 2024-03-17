What’s On in Busan: March 18 – March 24

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Classical Music Concert for Kids II @ Busan Cultural Center — The second concert for kids features music from the Wizard of Oz. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

The Oscar’s Special @ Busan Cinema Center — 15 of the best films of 2023 will be featured at the annual special screening. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 26

Magic Fantasia @ Busan Citizens Hall — Four performances take place as a side event of the Busan International Magic Festival. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Daejeo Tomato Festival @ Gangseo Sports Park — The 21st edition offers visitors a taste of freshly harvested tomatoes. Gangseo Sports Park, Saturday and Sunday

The Golf Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in golf gear. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Camping and Leisure Vehicle Show @ BEXCO — Stock up on all your camping needs this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Yeonje Ancient Tombs Fantasy Festival. @ Oncheoncheon Citizen’s Park — The 5th edition offers a splendid resurrection of the forgotten royal family of Geochilsanguk. Oncheoncheon Citizen’s Park, Friday through Sunday

Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28

Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Sungwoo Hitech Cup KNN Eco-friendly Marathon @ BEXCO — The 22nd edition of the marathon takes place Sunday morning. BEXCO, Sunday, 7:30 a.m.

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Eva Armisén “Andando” @ P.ARK — An art exhibition from artist Eva Armisén takes place in Yeongdo through the 24th. P.ARK, Yeongdo, Through March 24

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday