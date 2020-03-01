Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 2 – March 9

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that most events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. Some cultural facilities may also be closed.

haps_weekend_music

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

other_stuff_-_haps_weekend_0

Home by Eva Armisen @ Busan Cultural Center – The Busan Cultural Center is holding an exhibition by Spanish artist Eva Armisen until April 5th. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through April 5

Rat: Animal of Diligence and Persistence – The Busan Museum is hosting an exhibition for the year of the rat. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through March 8

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Shiota Chiharu Exhibit @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition is a large-scale exhibition of Shiota Chiharu’s works, which will be held for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ @ Space Lee Ufan – Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley’s “FEEL” exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae. Space Lee Ufan, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Temporary Closure of Nurimaru APEC House

Haps Staff -
The Nurimaru APEC House will be temporarily closed on Saturday, December 28 due to scheduled maintenance.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Haps Staff -
Here is a list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Read more
Arts & Culture

National Theaters and Performances Suspend Shows

Haps Staff -
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, national performances and art groups will temporarily suspend their performances around the nation.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Cultural Facilities to Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19 Fears

Haps Staff -
Some of the city's most popular cultural attractions will be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: February 24 – March 1

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Museum Hosting its 1st New Collection of Artifacts in 2020

Haps Staff -
Busan Museum is hosting its 1st new collection of artifacts in 2020 with the exhibition "Jinjuseongdo"
Read more

The Latest

Signs of Spring Appear on Jirisan Mountain

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Despite the coronavirus taking up most headlines in news these days, signs of spring on the peninsula are starting to appear.
Read more

“Home-bap” Rising in Popularity

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As more and more diners are preferring to stay home these days due to the coronavirus, "Home-bap", which means "Home rice" or "Home cooking" as become popular amongst families and singles who are reluctant to go outside to eat.
Read more

All CGV’s in Daegu Are Temporarily Closed

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
CGV movie theaters in the city of Daegu have been closed temporarily by the company.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: March 2 – March 9

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Beware of Scam Texting and Phone Calls About Coronavirus

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan city is warning its citizens to be careful of scammers sending text messages and phone calls taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more

Designated Clinics for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Busan

Busan News Busan City News -
The city of Busan released a list of the designated clinics for coronavirus cases around the city.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
9.5 ° C
10 °
9 °
31 %
5.1kmh
39 %
Mon
11 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
10 °

Dine & Drink

“Home-bap” Rising in Popularity

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As more and more diners are preferring to stay home these days due to the coronavirus, "Home-bap", which means "Home rice" or "Home cooking" as become popular amongst families and singles who are reluctant to go outside to eat.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Hosting “Reuben Night” March 6

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in the PNU district is hosting a "Reuben Night" on Friday, January 24th.
Read more

HQ Bar, Abnormal Taphouse Close Temporarily

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli and Abnormal Taphouse in Haeundae have both closed temporarily they have announced.
Read more

Domino’s Korea Adds a “Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza” to its Menu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Domino's Korea has added its latest offering, the "Cheesecake Black Tiger Shrimp Pizza" to its menu.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea