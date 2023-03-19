What’s On in Busan: March 20 – March 26

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 598th Subscription concert takes place this Thursday. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Benjamin Piat @ Ovantgarde — French singer Benjamin Piat perform the songs of his 3rd album “Eldorado”, a “solar” and joyful album with Latin Dance melodies. Ovantgarde, KSU, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Wednesday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly weekday performances of Korean traditional music return for March. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams –– During the winter season, the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as dolphins, waves, water drops, ice fountains, and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Daily except for Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Game Night @ Alliance Francaise — A game night, for French speakers and learners, to meet and play together with games around “la langue de Molière”. Alliance Francaise, Friday, 6 p.m.

Eugenie Grandet Screening @ Corner Theatre — Screening of “Eugenie Grandet” a French movie followed by a discussion at the Corner Theatre. Corner Theatre, Saturday, 4 p.m.

ICON A @ Objecthood Gallery — Choi Gwang-ryeol’s solo exhibition is on display until March 26. Objecthood Gallery, Suyeong-gu, Through March 26

Ralph Gibson Exhibition @ GoEun Museum of Photography — The American photographer’s exhibit under the theme “The Black Trilogy” takes place until the end of the month. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through March 31

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

My Young & Sad Days @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition introduces the experimental spirit and original works of up-and-coming Busan-based artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through August 6

The Poster in Cinematheque @ Busan Cinema Center — This exhibition is an archive exhibition that displays about 80 kinds of posters from Cinematheque screenings of the past 10 years. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25

Takashi Murakami ‘MurakamiZombie’ @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition is the largest retrospective in Korea, introducing about 160 pieces of work that have been worked on for 30 years, from early works that have never been shown to the public, to recent works such as paintings, large sculptures, installations, and videos. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through April 16

Uncanny Encounters @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition intends to illuminate things that are familiar yet feel unfamiliar in our time. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 26

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link