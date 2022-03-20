What’s On in Busan: March 21 – March 27

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distancing level, however, some events may still be affected. Slightly eased regulations have been added until April 3, 2022.

Events Happening

Tuba, Piand, Flute Recital @ Busan Museum — A March Culture Day performance “Tuba Piano Flute Ensemble” takes place Friday. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 5 p.m.

Wednesday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Wednesday performances of Korean traditional music are back until May 25. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Solo Photo Exhibitions @ Bongle Mul Yeong Gallery — Local expat photographers Michael Kazemi and Alexandra Sasha Don are holding solo exhibitions this month at the Bongle Mul Yeong Gallery in Yeong-do. Bongle Mul Yeong Gallery, Yeong-do, Through March 31

Another Perspective @ Goeun Museum — French photographer Lorraine Thiria will be traveling from Paris to Busan to welcome and guide visitors of her exhibition “Un autre regard” (Another perspective) from March 10-27. Goeun Museum, Haeundae, Through March 27

Busan Cafe Show @ BEXCO — Enjoy the latest trends in coffee and desserts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

ASEAN-Themed Film Screenings @ ASEAN Culture House — “ASEAN ODYSSEY: ASEAN Food through Film” takes place weekends until April 17. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m.

Uncovering Busan in Movies @ Busan Metropolitan Jungang Library — From the 2nd to the 30th of next month, the Busan Metropolitan Jungang Library will hold the exhibition, ‘Uncovering Busan in Movies’, introducing major filming locations of Busan. Busan Metropolitan Jungang Library, Through March 30

Pedro Almodovar Retrospective @ Busan Cinema Center — Ten films from the Spanish director are being screened at the Cinema Center until Sunday. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 24

The Joseon Tiger Who Crossed the Sea @ Busan Museum — The unpublished paintings of the Chosun Tiger will be exhibited. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 12

Happy Lunar New Year 2022 – Korean Traditional Dance @ Busan Cultural Center — The Busan Metropolitan Dance Company hosts a traditional Korean dance performance. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Begins Friday Through May 15

Pulitzer Prize Photographs @ Busan Cultural Center — The best photos of the year are on display until May. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Begins Friday Through May 15

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

The Value of Time @ Hyundai Motorstudio — An exhibition opened by Hyundai Motor Company’s first design curator is being held at the Hyundai Motorstudio in Millak-dong. Hyundai Motorstudio, Suyeong-gu, Through March 31st

International Exchange Exhibition: The Map is not the Territory @ GoEun Museum of Photography — GoEun Museum of Photography in Haeundae is holding its newest exhibition featuring photographers Ed Alcock, Guillaume Binet, Julien Pebrel, Pierre Hybre, and Stéphane Lagoutte. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through April 17

Porsche Now Busan @ P.ARK — Check out the latest in Porsche’s line-up while intermingling with local artists’ works. P.ARK, Dongsam-dong, Yeongdo-gu, Through April

Posteriority @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition traces the prognostic signs of environmental pollution that have flowed into the sea and draws a picture of the near future through a reflective script on climate change. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through March 31, 2022

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link