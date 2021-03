What’s On in Busan: March 22 – March 28

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 1.5 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The new social distancing measures have been extended until March 28.

Events Happening

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Wednesday performances return throughout to the end of June. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

CATS @ Dream Theatre — The popular musical has a one-month run in Busan. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through April 4

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach – The 7th edition of the lights festival takes place along Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro. Haeundae Beach, Through March 29

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

World Water Day @ BEXCO — Hosted by the Ministry of Environment, this event is a meaningful celebration of the importance of water, the development of related industries, technologies, and the future for the balance between nature and human beings, held on March 22nd every year. Online, Monday

International Culture, Industry Fair for Tea 2021 @ BEXCO — A cultural industry fair where consumers and producers can communicate with each other and create a place for information exchange, and examine and communicate trends based on the tea culture. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Monday

Busan Wedding & Childbirth Exhortation Organization Fair @ BEXCO — The Busan Marriage & Birth Promotion Association will hold wedding-related exhibitions to reduce wedding costs and increase the birth rate of Busan and South Gyeongsang Province. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Four Seasons of Dokdo @ Busan National Science Museum — Enjoy a special exhibition of the changing of the seasons on Dokdo. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through March 28

Shinji Somai Retrospective @ Busan Cinema Center – Enjoy a two-week retrospective from Japanese filmmaker Shinji Somai at the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25

ON:TACT 2021 ASEAN CINEMA WEEK @ Busan Cinema Center – Enjoy some great films from the ASEAN region both online and off through March 25. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” — @ ASEAN Culture House — The contemporary art exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through April 11

Wanders on the Boundary @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition BMA Collection Highlight III – Wanderers on the Boundary through April 15. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 15

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

The Society of Individuals @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through May 2, 2021

The Revolution is Urban @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — A Korean artist exhibit featuring urban works. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through April 11, 2021

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Trivia Night @ HQ Bar — Test your knowledge at the weekly pub trivia night. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Thursday, 9:30 p.m.

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel