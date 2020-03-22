Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 23 – March 29

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that most events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. Some cultural facilities may also be closed.

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting its exhibitions online for people who want to check out the latest from the museum.

BSCC Online Concerts – The Busan Cultural Center is offering some music concerts through its YouTube channel on Thursday afternoons. Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Home by Eva Armisen @ Busan Cultural Center – The Busan Cultural Center is holding an exhibition by Spanish artist Eva Armisen until April 5th. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through April 5

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Shiota Chiharu Exhibit @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition is a large-scale exhibition of Shiota Chiharu’s works, which will be held for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ @ Space Lee Ufan – Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley’s “FEEL” exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae. Space Lee Ufan, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Arts & Culture

More than 2,500 Performance Art Shows and Exhibitions Canceled So Far in 2020

BeFM News -
According to one report, more than 2,500 performing art shows and exhibitions have been canceled for the first four months of this year, resulting in heavy financial damage to the arts industry.
Read more
Arts & Culture

“Art Busan” Postponed Until This Fall

Haps Staff -
Art Busan 2020, which celebrates its 9th anniversary this year, has been postponed until fall.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Catch a BSCC Concert on YouTube Live

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center is offering some music concerts through its YouTube channel on Thursday afternoons. Event Information Dates: March 12, March 19, March 26, April...
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 16 – March 22

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

“Busan in my Mind” Photo Exhibition Taking Place in Seoul

Haps Staff -
A "Busan in my Mind" photo exhibition will take place at Geumsan Gallery in Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul from March 11 to April 18.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Jeonju International Film Festival Postponed

Haps Staff -
The popular Jeonju International Film Festival scheduled from April 30th has been postponed.
Read more

30,000 Infant Masks Made Available

Busan News Haps Staff -
30,000 infant masks have been made available at 628 pharmacies around the city.
Read more

부산시, “부산의 맛가이드북” 발간

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시가 부산의 맛을 알리고, 부산을 찾는 국내외 관광객들이 쉽게 활용할 수 있도록 음식점과 카페 등 맛집을 소개하는 가이드북을 발간했다.
Read more

Ulsan to Reduce Bus Routes Amid Sharp Decrease in Passengers

News Haps Staff -
The city of Ulsan has announced that they plan to reduce the number of bus routes as passengers have nearly halved since the coronavirus.
Read more

Lotte Hotel’s “The Lounge” Offering a Salad Buffet

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's first-floor restaurant "The Lounge" is offering a salad buffet special throughout the end of the year.
Read more

Old Highway to be Transformed into Luge Park in Gangwon-do in August

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Hoengseong County in Gangwon Province plans to invest 2.7 billion won (US$2 million) to turn the old National Route 42 into an eco-friendly luge riding facility with a parking lot.
Read more

IKEA Reopens After Being Quarantined on Saturday

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Busan's Dongbu IKEA store was shut down on Saturday morning by the Busan Health Department early Saturday morning as it was found out a recent coronavirus patient had visited the store.
Read more
Travel

