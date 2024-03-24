What’s On in Busan: March 25 – March 31

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Fortena @ BEXCO Auditorium — Fortena comes to town as part of the ‘Empire in Busan’ tour. BEXCO Auditorium, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival @ Daejeo Ecological Park — One of the city’s best spring festivals returns. Daejeo Ecological Park, Friday through Sunday

Pet Week in the SKY @ Busan X The SKY — In honor of International Dog Day on the 23rd, a special ‘Pet Week’ event will take place at the LCT Observatory welcoming visitors along with their furry companions. Busan X the SKY, Haeundae, Through March 31

Visiting BISFF — Screenings will be held at different venues, including the ‘Busan Social Welfare Center’ in Dongrae-gu (28th), ‘Yeongjin Social Welfare Center’ in Haeundae-gu (29th), and ‘Gudeok Library’ (April 12th).

The Oscar’s Special @ Busan Cinema Center — 15 of the best films of 2023 will be featured at the annual special screening. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 26

Korea Representative Specialty Products Direct Trade Fair @ BEXCO — The 10th Korea Representative Specialty Products Direct Trade Expo is an expo that carefully selects and gathers representative specialty products from cities and provinces across the country that are produced and processed directly in Korea. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28

Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday