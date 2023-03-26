What’s On in Busan: March 27 – April 2

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

World Competition Winner Series Ⅱ – @ Busan Cultural Center — Yang Inmo & Kim Dasol Duo Recital takes place this Wednesday. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

11 O’Clock Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — Soundtracks from Jung_E and Hellbound are performed. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday

BOA @ BEXCO Auditorium –– BOA’s 20th-anniversary tour continues its national tour. BEXCO Auditorium, Saturday

Wednesday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly weekday performances of Korean traditional music return for March. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams –– During the winter season, the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as dolphins, waves, water drops, ice fountains, and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Daily except for Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival @ Daejeo Ecological Park — The festival takes place along 12km of cherry-lined roadway next to the Nakdonggang riverside in Gangseo-gu. Daejeo Ecological Park, Gangseo-gu, Friday through Sunday

Daejeo Tomato Festival @ Gangseo Sports Park — The 20th edition features everything tomatoes. Gangseo Sports Park, Gangseo-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Dance Festival @ Car-free zone in Seomyeon — This week’s events feature a B-boy battle on Saturday and freestyle dancing on Sunday. Car-free zone in Seomyeon, Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.

Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20

2023 ASEAN Cinema Week @ Busan Cinema Center — Four days of ASEAN cinema will be screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Yeonje Tumulus Fantasy Festival @ Oncheoncheon Park — Various events such as opening and closing ceremonies, royal family processions, and cultural/experience/exhibition events are organized. Oncheoncheon Park, Dongnae-gu, Friday through Sunday

2030 World Expo Exhibition @ BEXCO — Experience the traditional culture and the beauty and taste of Korea ahead of the BIE visit. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Gungdipangpang Cat Festa @ BEXCO — Gungdipangpang Cat Festa is the first and largest cat exhibition and cultural festival in Korea where cat supplies, props, art-related companies, and artists participate. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

USS Nimitz vs. Busan Blue Wings — Check out a fun hockey game between locals and U.S. navy officers. Buk-gu Ice Sports and Culture Center, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

Ralph Gibson Exhibition @ GoEun Museum of Photography — The American photographer’s exhibit under the theme “The Black Trilogy” takes place until the end of the month. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through March 31

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

My Young & Sad Days @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition introduces the experimental spirit and original works of up-and-coming Busan-based artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through August 6

Takashi Murakami ‘MurakamiZombie’ @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition is the largest retrospective in Korea, introducing about 160 pieces of work that have been worked on for 30 years, from early works that have never been shown to the public, to recent works such as paintings, large sculptures, installations, and videos. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through April 16

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link