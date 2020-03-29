Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 30 – April 5

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that most events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. Some cultural facilities may also be closed.

haps_weekend_music

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

other_stuff_-_haps_weekend_0

Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting some of its exhibitions online for people who want to check out the latest from the museum.

BSCC Online Concerts – The Busan Cultural Center is offering some music concerts through its YouTube channel on Thursday afternoons. Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Home by Eva Armisen @ Busan Cultural Center – The Busan Cultural Center is holding an exhibition by Spanish artist Eva Armisen until April 5th. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through April 5

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Shiota Chiharu Exhibit @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition is a large-scale exhibition of Shiota Chiharu’s works, which will be held for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ @ Space Lee Ufan – Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley’s “FEEL” exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae. Space Lee Ufan, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Social Distancing Rules to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Busan City News -
The central government and Busan Metropolitan City are strongly urging people to practice social distancing from March 22 to April 5, 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Traditional Markets Starting to Reopen in Busan

Haps Staff -
Traditional markets around the city which had been temporarily shut down are starting to re-open to the public.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Check Out the Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions

Haps Staff -
The Busan Museum of Art announced that the museum will run "Art Museum in My Hand" an online exhibition service that brings the best of the museums exhibitions online.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 23 – March 29

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

More than 2,500 Performance Art Shows and Exhibitions Canceled So Far in 2020

BeFM News -
According to one report, more than 2,500 performing art shows and exhibitions have been canceled for the first four months of this year, resulting in heavy financial damage to the arts industry.
Read more
Arts & Culture

“Art Busan” Postponed Until This Fall

Haps Staff -
Art Busan 2020, which celebrates its 9th anniversary this year, has been postponed until fall.
Read more

The Latest

Sacheon Discouraging Guests From Visiting its Cherry Blossoms

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Sacheon City in Gyeongnam province announced that it would control all vehicles from entering Seongjin-ri, Yonghyeon-myeon, one of the most popular cherry blossom spots in the region, until the 12th of April.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: March 30 – April 5

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Feasibility Study to Designate Five Major Tourist Attractions in Busan as National Parks to Begin Soon

Busan News BeFM News -
The Ministry of Environment and the Korea National Park Service announced that they will start a feasibility study on the designation of Geumjeongsan and the Busan Coastal areas as national parks after they were recommended by the city of Busan.
Read more

HQ Hosting “Full Menu Welcome Back Party” This Wednesday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a "Full Menu Welcome Back Party" this Wednesday evening.
Read more

40s/50s Salsa Dancing

Events Haps Staff -
Busan Noblesse Salsa Club is hosting a salsa class every Monday from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm with a weekly meet up that follows.
Read more

우리 모두 ‘사회적 거리 두기’를 위해 집으로 돌아갑시다!

문화 Haps Staff -
지역 봄꽃 명소인 낙동강 대저생태공원의 유채꽃 경관단지가 28일부터 전면 폐쇄된다.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
16.9 ° C
19 °
16 °
44 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
16 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting “Full Menu Welcome Back Party” This Wednesday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a "Full Menu Welcome Back Party" this Wednesday evening.
Read more

Busan Bites: Gourmet Chicken at Fast-Casual Prices

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Dynamic Busan Magazine lays out three great places around the city to get a taste of some Korean-style chicken.
Read more

Hilton Hotel’s Temporary Dining Operation Changes

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Busan Hilton Hotel has temporarily changed its operation schedule for its food services due to the coronavirus situation in the country.
Read more

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will hold its first "Vegan Buffet" this Saturday.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea