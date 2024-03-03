What’s On in Busan: March 4 – March 10

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Lim Dong-hyek Piano Recital @ Busan Cultural Center — Pianist Lim Dong-hyek performs as the first in the World Competition Winner Series. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

The Oscar’s Special @ Busan Cinema Center — 15 of the best films of 2023 will be featured at the annual special screening. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday through Sunday

Drone Show @ BEXCO — Korea’s largest drone show returns to BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday

Rebecca @ Dream Theatre — A special 10th-anniversary encore performance will take the stage. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through March 10

Mongolia Movie Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 1st Mongolia Movie Festival features four films. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Small Film Festival @ Deep Sleep Coffee — The 7th edition screens five films. Deep Sleep Coffee, Suyeong-gu, Wednesday

Eva Armisén “Andando” @ P.ARK — An art exhibition from artist Eva Armisén takes place in Yeongdo through the 24th. P.ARK, Yeongdo, Through March 24

Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday