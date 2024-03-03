Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 4 – March 10

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

By Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Lim Dong-hyek Piano Recital @ Busan Cultural Center — Pianist Lim Dong-hyek performs as the first in the World Competition Winner Series. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

The Oscar’s Special @ Busan Cinema Center — 15 of the best films of 2023 will be featured at the annual special screening. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday through Sunday

Drone Show @ BEXCO — Korea’s largest drone show returns to  BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday

Rebecca @ Dream Theatre — A special 10th-anniversary encore performance will take the stage. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through March 10

Mongolia Movie Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 1st Mongolia Movie Festival features four films. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Small Film Festival @ Deep Sleep Coffee — The 7th edition screens five films. Deep Sleep Coffee, Suyeong-gu, Wednesday

Eva Armisén “Andando” @ P.ARK — An art exhibition from artist Eva Armisén takes place in Yeongdo through the 24th. P.ARK, Yeongdo, Through March 24

Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Global Gathering 2024 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Dongrae March 1st Independence Movement Reenactment Event Celebrates 105th Anniversary

“Busan Architecture Tour” Set to Return This Weekend

What’s On in Busan: February 26 – March 3

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

The Latest

Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Returning it Pre-Pandemic Levels

BISFF Selects Italy as its Guest Country for 2024 Edition

Lim Dong-hyek Piano Recital

Korea Destinations: Hadong Rail Bike Reopens for Spring Season

부산시 여성문화회관, 2024년 “금요 Movie Day” 운영

McDonald’s Adds Three New Tomato Cheese Crust Options

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
75 %
1kmh
0 %
Sun
8 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 