What’s On in Busan: Match 6 – March 12

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Bruce Liu Piano Recital @ Busan Cultural Center — Pianist Bruce Liu performs as part of the World Competition Winner Series Ⅰ. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Seung-yoon @ BEXCO Auditorium — Lee’s National Tour “Docking” comes to Busan. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Sunday

Wednesday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly weekday performances of Korean traditional music return for March. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams –– During the winter season, the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as dolphins, waves, water drops, ice fountains, and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Daily except for Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Busan Architecture and Interior Exhibition @ BEXCO — The last in architecture and interiors are on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Food Fair @ BEXCO — Food and fun await at the International Food Fair. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

The Golf Show @ BEXCO — The 19th edition features everything for your golfing needs. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

The Poster in Cinematheque @ Busan Cinema Center — This exhibition is an archive exhibition that displays about 80 kinds of posters from Cinematheque screenings of the past 10 years. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25

Takashi Murakami ‘MurakamiZombie’ @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition is the largest retrospective in Korea, introducing about 160 pieces of work that have been worked on for 30 years, from early works that have never been shown to the public, to recent works such as paintings, large sculptures, installations, and videos. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through March 12

Uncanny Encounters @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition intends to illuminate things that are familiar yet feel unfamiliar in our time. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 26

BEXCO Indoor Sledding Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun indoor winter activity for the kids. BEXCO, Centum City, Tuesday through March 12

ASEAN on the Move: Mobility and Digital Life in ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture Center — A special exhibition will be held to examine the daily lives of local people by combining various means of transportation and the dynamic mobile culture of ASEAN. ASEAN Culture Center, Haeundae, Through March 15

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link