What’s On in Busan: March 9 – March 16

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Please note that most events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. Some cultural facilities may also be closed.

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day – Events do appear to be scheduled for this Saturday. Check back later this week for more details.

Home by Eva Armisen @ Busan Cultural Center – The Busan Cultural Center is holding an exhibition by Spanish artist Eva Armisen until April 5th. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through April 5

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Shiota Chiharu Exhibit @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition is a large-scale exhibition of Shiota Chiharu’s works, which will be held for the first time in Korea. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Antony Gormley ‘FEEL’ @ Space Lee Ufan – Renowned British sculpture Antony Gormley’s “FEEL” exhibit is on display until April 19, 2020, at Space Lee Ufan in Haeundae. Space Lee Ufan, Haeundae, Through April 19, 2020

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

Travel

