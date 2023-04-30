What’s On in Busan: May 1 – May 7

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Dmitry Shishkin Piano Recital @ Busan Cultural Center — Russian classic pianist is in town for a special recital. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7 p.m.

Road to 2023 World DJ Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The Chainsmokers headline a day full of DJs. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, May 1

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 40th edition features short films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through May 1

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 14th. Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, Through May 14

Children’s Day — Lots of events at Children’s Park, Busan Citizens Park, and museums around the city. Friday

Art Busan @ BEXCO — One of the largest art markets of the year takes over BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Saturday

Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival @ Yongdusan Park, around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa and Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal — A festival celebration of Korea and Japan’s cultural history together. Yongdusan Park, around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa and Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal, Jung-gu, Friday through Sunday

World Cinema XX @ Busan Cinema Center — The 20th edition features films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through May 14

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11

Thomas Goisque Photo Exhibition @ France Art Space – Come and discover at France Art Space a selection of the most beautiful photographs by French photo reporter Thomas Goisque. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through May 6

Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

My Young & Sad Days @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition introduces the experimental spirit and original works of up-and-coming Busan-based artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through August 6

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient Times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link