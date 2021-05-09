What’s On in Busan: May 10 – May 16

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The social distancing measures have been extended until May 23.

Events Happening

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center — Wednesday performances return throughout to the end of June. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center — Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 8 p.m.

Sand Sculptures @ Haeundae Beach — The sand sculptures at Haeundae Beach remain until the end of the month. Haeundae Beach, Through May 30

The Great Comedian, Harold Lloyd @ Busan Cinema Center — 13 films are featured from one of the best silent film actors of his era. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through May 16

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Song Sang Hyeon Square — Celebrate the 2565th birthday of Buddha’s birthday underneath the festival of lights. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Through May 16

Art Busan @ BEXCO — One of the largest art festivals returns this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

“The Lord Of The Rings” Trilogy 4K Digital Remastering @ Busan Cinema Center — Catch three of the movie classics until May 25th. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through May 25

Fortress in Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition introduces photos of the remains of 30 castles and related research results identified in Busan. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 25

ASEAN Animals: Depiction of Animals in ASEAN Arts & Cultures @ ASEAN Culture House — Explore animals’ lives in ASEAN through this unique exhibition. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 1

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

The Nature of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — Three themes provide the backdrop of nature being shown through art. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 12

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel