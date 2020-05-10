Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: May 11 – May 17

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here's what's going on around Busan this week.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Busan Lantern Festival @ Song Sang Hyeon Square – The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 27th. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Through May 27

Film Archive Special @ Busan Cinema Center – The Busan Cinema Center is hosting a film archive special of Satyajit Ray and Asian classics until the 17th of May. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through May 17

Gaya Spirit @ Busan Museum – A joint special exhibition of the Busan Museum and National Museum of Korea is open until the end of the month. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through May 31

Busan Art and Cultural Content – Enjoy some great art and culture online while the social distancing campaign continues around the city.

Busan Museum Online Tours – Busan Museum has begun a VR tour of its facilities and exhibitions online.

Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting some of its exhibitions online for people who want to check out the latest from the museum.

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

Dine & Drink

Eggslut to Make its Seoul Debut in June

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
SPC Group is launching Eggslut, a popular California egg-based sandwich chain into South Korea from next month.
Read more

Johnny Rockets May Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Celebrating its 3rd Anniversary This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in PNU is celebrating its third anniversary in style this weekend with great deals on food and drink.
Read more

Openings: Gaonbi Coffee Shop in Myeongji-dong

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
'Gaonbi', a is a newly opened specialty coffee shop in the civil service waiting room on the 1st floor of the Myeongji-dong vehicle registration office.
Read more

Travel

