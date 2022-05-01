What’s On in Busan: May 2 – May 8

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Dmitry Masleev Piano Recital @ Busan Cultural Center — World Competition Winner Series II presents a Dmitry Masleev recital. Busan Cultural Center, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Wednesday performances of Korean traditional music are back until May 25. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — One of Asia’s largest short film festivals returns. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 27 – May 2

Cultural Events @ Diamond Tower — A beer festival and an outdoor busking performance at Diamond Square will be held on Saturdays from 7 pm until the second week of May. Diamond Tower, Yongdusan Park, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Children’s Day Celebration @ Busan Citizen’s Park — A large-scale celebration is planned for the 100th Children’s Day. Busan Citizen’s Park, Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children’s Day Celebration @ Busan Cinema Center— Celebrate Children’s Day with a family event in Haeundae. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Thursday

Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2022 @ Yongho Byeolbit (Starlight) Park — This year’s event will be held under the theme of the Wind of Peace, with the hope of attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo. Yongho Byeolbit(Starlight) Park, Yongho-dong, Thursday through Sunday

Snoopy, Beyond the Space @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — An exhibition celebrating the anniversary of Peanut’s favorite dog. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Busanjin-gu, Through September 11

The Lion King International Tour @ Dream Theatre — The international tour of The Lion King returns to Busan for a five-week run. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, April 1 – May 6

Mangmigolmok Art & Book Festival @ Various Locations –– The Mangmigolmok Art & Book Festival takes place around local venues around the district. Through May 7

On My Way to the Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition will showcase works by a large number of cultural artists from Busan, presenting the phenomenon of leisure and its trends in various ways. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through October 18

Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold a special exhibition ‘Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo’ at the Busan Fishing Village Folklore Center. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 5, 2023

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Song Sang Hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 8th. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Through May 8

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Ocean Healing Program — The City of Busan is running an ocean healing program (Nordic walking, Pilates, singing bowl & yoga) at seven beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park and Yeongdo Amir Park in Busan from March 19 to June 26, 2022. Saturday and Sunday

Busan Architectural Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Korean-speaking Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday until June 26. Saturday and Sunday, Through June 26

I Go to the Museum of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition was designed with the theme of ‘free time’ while noting that contemporary art museums are transforming into social spaces where various experiences are shared and is a programmatic exhibition that provides an ‘alternative leisure’ unique to the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16

After Graybox: From Collecting to Exhibition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition highlights the media characteristics of diversifying new media arts. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 17

On My Way to the Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16

An Exhibition with Little Information @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Gallery 1 is hosting an exhibit where no names are listed, just a place to enjoy the art for what it is. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 17

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition is an attempt to overcome inequality in leisure activities and to show an alternative algorithm that art museums can propose. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Dylan Barnes Photo Exhibit @ Newport Cafe — Local photographer Dylan Barnes is holding a photo exhibit featuring shots from his hometown of Florida. Newport Cafe, Gwangalli, Through May 8

Highlighting Korean Contemporary Artist IV: Lee Hyungkoo @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Lee Hyungkoo is highlighted at the 4th edition of the special exhibition series on Korean artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 7

The Joseon Tiger Who Crossed the Sea @ Busan Museum — The unpublished paintings of the Chosun Tiger will be exhibited. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through June 12

Happy Lunar New Year 2022 – Korean Traditional Dance @ Busan Cultural Center — The Busan Metropolitan Dance Company hosts a traditional Korean dance performance. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Begins Friday Through May 15

Pulitzer Prize Photographs @ Busan Cultural Center — The best photos of the year are on display until May. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Begins Friday Through May 15

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

