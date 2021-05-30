What’s On in Busan: May 31 – June 6

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has lowered its social distance level to level 1.5 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Dining at cafes and restaurants as well as six entertainment businesses can now stay open until 11 p.m. until June 13.

The social distancing measures have been extended until June 13.

Events Happening

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center — Wednesday performances return throughout to the end of June. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center — Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 8 p.m.

BIDF-Dance in Cinema @ Busan Cinema Center — Three films with a dance theme are screened this week. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Busan International Dance Festival 2021 — The Busan International Dance Festival will take place at the special stage at Haeundae Beach, Busan Cinema Center, and online. Thursday through Monday

Simone Signoret & Yves Montand @ Busan Cinema Center — 19 films are featured from the famous French couple. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through June 13

Photo Story of Two Photographers @ PD Art Gallery — Check out an interesting photo exhibit covering 40 years of photojournalism in Busan. PD Art Gallery, Beomil-dong, Busanjin-gu, Through May 25

Korea Camping Car Show 2021 @ BEXCO — From caravan to camping car supplies, it is a special exhibition that introduces a variety of convenient and future-oriented RV products that customers want. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

On a Spring Day, The Buddha Appears @ Busan Museum — The exhibition features Buddhist cultural heritages, including a statue and painting of Buddha, among the collection of the Busan Museum to celebrate Buddha’s birthday. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through August 29

Imagine the Abyss @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a Media Art Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum 2021. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through October 10

Wicked @ Dream Theatre — The Korean cast version of the musical “Wicked” offers performances daily. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 27

SNAP @ Busan Cultural Center — Enjoy a contemporary mystery performance this Thursday. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Thursday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“The Lord Of The Rings” Trilogy 4K Digital Remastering @ Busan Cinema Center — Catch three of the movie classics until May 25th. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through May 25

Fortress in Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition introduces photos of the remains of 30 castles and related research results identified in Busan. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 25

ASEAN Animals: Depiction of Animals in ASEAN Arts & Cultures @ ASEAN Culture House — Explore animals’ lives in ASEAN through this unique exhibition. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 1

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

The Nature of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — Three themes provide the backdrop of nature being shown through art. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 12

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel