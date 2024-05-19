Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: May 20 – May 26

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

By Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

2024 Active King of Singers @ BEXCO — Two performances take place this Saturday. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Kim Yeo-myeong @ Big Dipper Library Art Hall — A May Sunset concert for 100 lucky guests. Big Dipper Library Art Hall, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Opera Gala Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — The 2024 Opera Season gets underway with performances of ‘Madame Butterfly’ and ‘The Elixir of Love’. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Haeundae Sand Festival @ Haeundae Beach — The sand festival returns with sculptures, performances, and more. Haeundae Beach, March 24-27

Busan Content Market @ BEXCO — The 18th edition shows the latest in content making. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday

Romeo and Juliet @ Dream Theatre — Six performances of Matthew Bourne’s classic are performed. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Thursday through Sunday

Geumjeongsanseong Festival @ Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Plaza — Enjoy a look back into the history of the area. Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Plaza, Friday and Saturday

Busan International Performing Arts Festival — The 21st edition features performances from 40 teams and 13 countries happening around the city. Citywide, May 24 – June 2 

Tuesday Night Free Movies @ Busan Cinema Center — Each Tuesday night, enjoy a free movie screening at the BCC Outdoor Theater. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

African Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a week’s worth of films from the African continent. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through May 22

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

