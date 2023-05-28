What’s On in Busan: May 29 – June 4

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Classical Music Park Concert @ Busan Citizens Park – Busan Metropolitan City is set to host a classical music concert at Busan Citizens Park in order to promote classical music to the public as well as raise awareness of the Busan International Art Center and Busan Opera House which are under construction. Hialeah lawn plaza in Busan Citizens Park, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center –The Festival of Soloists provides a stage for young local artists to perform with a full orchestra. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Tuesday

11 O’clock Concert in May @ Busan Cinema Center — The monthly morning concert features music from films. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday, 11 a.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Haps-Gorilla Business Networking Night @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join us for a night of networking with great food and beer. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

ECCK Networking Night @ Grand Joseon Hotel — The European Chamber of Commerce Korea hosts its business networking event. Grand Joseon Hotel, Haeundae, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Busan International Dance Festival @ Special stage at Haeundae Beach, Busan Cinema Center Haneulyeon Theatre, Busan Citizens Park — The 19th edition brings a variety of events around the city. Special stage at Haeundae Beach, Busan Cinema Center Haneulyeon Theatre, Busan Citizens Park, Friday through Sunday

Busan International Dance Festival Gala Performance @ Busan Cultural Center — The highlight performance of the 19th BIDF takes place Friday evening. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Cheolma Hanwoo Bulgogi Festival @ Gijang — Cheolma is known in the region for its Korean beef and this festival brings a lot of food and fun to celebrate it. Field at Jangjeon-cheon Stream, Cheolma-myeon, Gijang-gun, June 2-6

Busan International Performing Arts Festival — Events are taking place throughout the city including Busan Cinema Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Busan Citizens’ Hall, Haneulbaram Theatre, Space Theater, Culture Alley Yongcheon Jiral Theater, Millac The Market, and Gwangalli meeting square. June 2-18

2023 ASEAN MARKET @ ASEAN Culture House — Check out various items and food from Southeast Asia. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Saturday and Sunday

Comic World @ BEXCO — Two days of comics, cosplay, and fun. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Contents Market @ BEXCO — For 17 years, BCM has served as a global platform for emerging media from around the world and has become a prestigious festival that represents Busan, Korea, and K-content globally. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday

Haeundae Sand Sculptures @ Haeundae Beach — The Haeundae Sand Festival has ended but the sculptures remain to be seen. Haeundae Beach, Through June 6

Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Joseon Diplomat, Interpreter @ Busan Museum — In this exhibition, the Busan Museum presents about 150 relics of the diplomatic role of interpreters in the procession of the Joseon envoys and various stories that their activities had on Joseon society. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through July 9

Julian Opie Solo Exhibition @ Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall — A variety of works, including paintings, sculptures, mosaics, videos, virtual reality (VR) works, and live performances can be experienced. Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall, Through July 2

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Photography Exhibition: UNNAMED ROAD @ GoEun Museum of Photography — Take a look at life through the lens of photographer Lee Jungjin. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through July 9

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11

Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

My Young & Sad Days @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition introduces the experimental spirit and original works of up-and-coming Busan-based artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through August 6

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

