What’s On in Busan: May 4 – May 10

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here’s what’s going on around Busan this week.

Please note that most events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. Cultural facilities may also be closed.

Regular Tuesday Night Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – The weekly Korean traditional music performance takes place each Tuesday evening. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak CenterEnjoy a traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday until the end of January. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement – The oldest running open mic in the city. Basement, PNU, Every Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Busan Lantern Festival @ Song Sang Hyeon Square – The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 27th. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Through May 27

Busan Art and Cultural Content – Enjoy some great art and culture online while the social distancing campaign continues around the city.

Busan Museum Online Tours – Busan Museum has begun a VR tour of its facilities and exhibitions online.

Busan Museum of Art Online Exhibitions – The Busan Museum of Art is hosting some of its exhibitions online for people who want to check out the latest from the museum.

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Busan Tower Media Facade @ Busan Tower – Check out the nightly video projections shown on the 80-meter high Busan Tower façade display various images of Busan created by local artists. Busan Tower, Nampodong, 7 p.m.

Circuit Training and Yoga Class @ Gorilla Brewing  – Take a free class each week while enjoying a cold pint afterward. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Farmers Market @ Busan City Hall – The local Farmers’ Market has been operating every Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm at Busan City Hall since April 2012. Busan City Hall, Thursday, 10 am to 6 p.m.

Ardor Market @ Haeundae Square – A weekly flea market with lots of goodies to be bought. Haeundae Square, Haeundae, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

Weekend Flea Markets @ Citywide – Enjoy some weekend flea markets at various locations around the city. Saturday and Sunday, Times and locations vary

Busan Chess Club @ Busan Global Village – Join like-minded chess enthusiasts for a weekly gathering of playing chess. McDonald’s, City Hall Station, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Please note that while we aim to provide the most accurate information, some events may change times or dates without warning.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Busan’s Best Makgeolli Bars

Dine & Drink Tomas Marcantonio -
Here are some of the city’s best places to get your makgeolli fix.
Read more

Cuatro De Mayo Party Fiesta at HQ Gwangan Next Monday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Get your stomach's ready for another great evening of Mexican food and drink as HQ Gwangan is hosting a "Cuatro de Mayo" event on Monday night.
Read more

Three Places Caught For Violating the Food Sanitation Act

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced it has caught three places violating the Food Sanitation Act while conducting joint inspections on 35 high-risk facilities in Busanjin-gu for two days from the 25th, together with the police and the consumer watchdog.
Read more

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more

