What’s On in Busan: May 13 – May 19

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Classical Music Concert for Kids III @ Busan Cultural Center — The third edition of the classical concert for kids. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 5 p.m

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

New Zealand Wine Festival @ Park Hyatt Hotel — The 22nd edition of the Kiwi Wine Festival features great wine and drink. Park Hyatt Hotel, Marine City, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Global Gathering @ Busan Cinema Center — The largest expat gathering in the city each year returns to the Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday

2024 Diamond Bridge Walking Festival — This year’s course begins at BEXCO and runs all the way to PKNU. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday, 7:45 a.m.

Global Healthcare Week @ BEXCO — Everything related to a healthy lifestyle under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Far East Throwdown @ BEXCO — Asia’s semi-final competition of the best in crossfit. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday