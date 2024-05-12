Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: May 13 – May 19

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

By Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Classical Music Concert for Kids III @ Busan Cultural Center — The third edition of the classical concert for kids. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 5 p.m

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

New Zealand Wine Festival @ Park Hyatt Hotel — The 22nd edition of the Kiwi Wine Festival features great wine and drink. Park Hyatt Hotel, Marine City, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Global Gathering @ Busan Cinema Center — The largest expat gathering in the city each year returns to the Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday

2024 Diamond Bridge Walking Festival — This year’s course begins at BEXCO and runs all the way to PKNU. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday, 7:45 a.m.

Global Healthcare Week @ BEXCO — Everything related to a healthy lifestyle under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Far East Throwdown @ BEXCO — Asia’s semi-final competition of the best in crossfit. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

