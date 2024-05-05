What’s On in Busan: May 6 – May 12

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Miss Trot 3 Concert @ BEXCO Auditorium — Top performers from Season 3 hit the stage for four performances. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Ilya Rashkovskiy Piano Recital @ Busan Cultural Center — Enjoy a Piano Concerto featuring music from Gershwin & Rachmaninoff. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m

Maisky Trio @ Busan Cultural Center — Famed cellist Mischa Maisky is joined by his children Sascha and Lily. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan Bang Bang Market @ Shinsegae Department Store — Organized by the Busan Regional Small and Medium Venture Business Administration and the Busan Economic Promotion Agency, in collaboration with Shinsegae, the event aims to showcase and promote products from 25 local dessert companies in Busan. Shinsegae Department Store, Centum City, Through May 8

Spring Flower Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Various artworks will be exhibited including spring flower sculptures, floral artworks, and flower arrangements presented by a total of 45 organizations. Busan Citizens Park, Monday

2024 Gwangalli Fishing Village Festival @ Gwangalli Beach — Known locally as the “Eobang Festival”, it’s one of the city’s biggest spring festivals based on the tradition of fishing. Gwangalli Beach, Friday through Sunday

Art Busan @ BEXCO — One of the biggest events in art each year returns to BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

W Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your wedding under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 12th. Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, Through May 12

Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting @ Busan Museum — This special exhibition follows the generations of leading Korean entrepreneurs who grew up based in Busan. Busan Museum, Through July 7

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla’s new Haeundae location towards Gwangalli. Gorilla Beach, Haeundae, Wednesday