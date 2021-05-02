Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: May 3 – May 9

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

The social distancing measures have been extended until May 23.

Events Happening

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Wednesday performances return throughout to the end of June. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music @ Busan National Gugak Center – Saturday performances return featuring great traditional music. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Busan One Asia Festival Online — One of the largest K-pop gatherings returns with a star-studded line-up online this weekend. May 6-9

Haeundae Sand Sculpture Exhibition @ Haeundae Beach — A smaller version of the Sand Sculpture Festival opens this week only at the beach. Haeundae Beach, Wednesday through Sunday

The Great Comedian, Harold Lloyd @ Busan Cinema Center — 13 films are featured from one of the best silent film actors of his era. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through May 16

Comic World Busan @ BEXCO — Delve into the world of comics this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

BWC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — All things weddings this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Children’s Day Event @ Jeonggwan Museum — Participants can meet ‘Baby Bird Sounds’ by connecting several dots in order to complete a bird-shaped earthenware painting. Jeonggwan Museum, Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Fortress in Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition introduces photos of the remains of 30 castles and related research results identified in Busan. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 25

ASEAN Animals: Depiction of Animals in ASEAN Arts & Cultures @ ASEAN Culture House — Explore animals lives in ASEAN through this unique exhibition. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 1

Neverland Soundland: Kwon Byung-jun – Sound Walk @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition features experiential sound-based art that helps stimulate children’s imagination. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 22

Super Nature @ Museum DAH: — A new exhibition titled “Super Nature” has opened at Museum DAH:, Korea’s first digital media art museum focusing on environmental issues. Museum DAH:, Centum City, Through August 31

Greatness of Everyday: Reversing the Narratives @ Busan Museum of Art — A new exhibit featuring art from 1980s Busan. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through August 22

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through June 28

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

blank
