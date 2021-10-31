What’s On in Busan: November 1 – November 7

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has eased its social distancing levels, however, some events may still be affected.

Events Happening

Kang Clara-Jumi & Kim Sunwook Duo Recital @ Busan Cultural Center — The recital features a violin and piano duo. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 508th Subscription Concert features conductor Lee Min-hyung and Hong Minsoo on piano. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 8 p.m.

Photo Exhibition “The Legend of the French UN Battalion During the Korean War” @ GoEun Museum of Photography — This photo exhibition focuses on the historical epic of these brave men from France who fought during the Korean War, under the command of the famous General Monclar, hero of the two world wars. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through November 23

Monte Hellman, Man from Nowhere @ Busan Cinema Center— 14 of the American director films are being screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, November 2-25

World Peace Forum 2021 @ Westin Josun Hotel — This year’s event will take place online and offline on Wednesday. Westin Josun Hotel, Haeundae, Wednesday

Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo 2021 @ BEXCO — The goal of this year’s BISFE is to revitalize the stagnant domestic market by offering a blend of both B2B and B2C events. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Friday

Busan Money Show 2021 @ BEXCO — Check out the latest trends in money. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Busan Architecture Festival 2021 x Busan Architecture Biennale 2021 — The yearly festival is taking place at the 2nd basement floor of Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City, Haeundae-gu, Seokdang Museum of Dong-A University, and the Special Exhibition Hall of the Former Busan Headquarters of the Bank of Korea. November 4-14

UN Weeks in Busan — ‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative ceremony in acknowledgment of war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace. UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019. Various locations, October 22 through November 11

Sea Art Festival 2021 @ Ilgwang Beach — The 2021 edition under the theme “NON-/HUMAN ASSEMBLAGES” comes to Ilgwang Beach. Ilgwang Beach, Gijang, Through November 14

Posteriority @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition traces the prognostic signs of environmental pollution that have flowed into the sea and draws a picture of the near future through a reflective script on climate change. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through March 31, 2022

Autumn Garden @ Oncheoncheon Stream — Geumjeong-gu district announced that it will create an autumn-themed garden along the stream under the theme “Geumjeong dyed in autumn”.Oncheoncheon Stream, Geumjeong-gu, Through November 5

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

Ocean and Environment @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — A look into how the ocean affects our environment. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Yeongdo Island, Through November 14

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Ladies Night @ Basement — Drink specials for the ladies every Thursday evening. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel