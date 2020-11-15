Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: November 16 – November 22

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Renaissance of Argentian Cinema @ Busan Cinema Center — 14 classic Argentinian films will be screened at the BCC. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, November 17 – December 4

G Star 2020 – The year’s biggest gaming event goes online. November 19-22

Busan Architecture Festival @ Shinsegae Department Store — Interesting design work will be shown on the 2nd basement floor of Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City. Shinsegae Department Store, Centum City, November 11-17

Busan Content Market — The online festival for media buying takes place through December 18.

2020 Alleyway Festival — Multiple locations in Jung-gu, Seo-gu, Dong-gu, and Yeongdo-gu play host at this year’s festival. November 21-22

Entech 2020 @ BEXCO — Diverse events such as the Busan Global Water Forum, export consultations, public/domestic demand consultation, purchasing fair for public energy corporations, and industry seminars will take place this week. BEXCO, Centum City, November 11-13

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Wednesday evening performances return until December 9. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

2020 Busan MARU International Music Festival: Main Concert IV @ Busan Cinema Center — A main concert featuring violin Boris Kravtsov, vocalist Nadia Kozachek, and clarinetist Anton Bogomolov. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Sunday, 5 p.m.

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

2020 Visiting Cultural Property @ Busan Station and Busan Citizen’s Park — The program will showcase 16 intangible cultural assets of Busan including traditional performances of “Dongnae Earth Spirit Stepping”, “Dongnae Yaryu”, “Dongnae Halyang Dance” and “Dongnae Crane Dance”. Sundays, Through November 21

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

