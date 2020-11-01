Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: November 2 – November 8

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Swedish Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Ten Swedish films will be screened at the BC for its 9th edition of the festival. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, November 5-11

Malaysian Film Screenings @ ASEAN Culture House — To celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Korean-Malaysian diplomatic relations, the ASEAN Culture House is screening Malaysian films that were recommended by the Malaysian Embassy in Seoul. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, November, Saturday and Sunday

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Banned Book Clubhouse: A Pop-Up Bookstore @ HQ Bar — A one-day-only pop-up comic book shop run by authors Ryan Estrada and Kim Hyun Sook signing their long-awaited and critically-acclaimed, bestselling graphic novels Banned Book Club and Student Ambassador: The Missing Dragon. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Carlos Cruz-Diaz Exhibition @ Art Soyhang — Enjoy the beauty of color through Op-kinetic art from this masterful Venezuelan artist. Art Sohyang, Haeundae, Through November 14th, Limited entry

Busan International Port Conference 2020 — The annual port conference takes place online this Thursday and Friday.

12th Busan International Medical Tourism Convention 2020 — One of the biggest medical tourism events is being hosted online this Thursday and Friday.

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour and has re-opened for on-site viewing.

Busan World Citizen Festival — The Global Gathering goes online from this Sunday for a month. Through November 11

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO @ BEXCO — The BISFE will be comprised of several pavilions on various topics, such as seafood, fishing equipment/machinery, startup/investment support for the marine-fishery industry, and culture industries. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Art Busan and Design @ BEXCO — The 9th edition of Art Busan & design is recognized as one of the representative art and culture events not only in Busan but in Korea, along with Busan International Film Festival and Busan Biennale. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Busan International Fireworks Festival is Officially Canceled

Haps Staff -
After weeks of speculation, the Busan International Fireworks Festival has been officially canceled.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

ASEAN-Republic of Korea Fashion Week Gets Underway

Haps Staff -
Korea-ASEAN Fashion Week will be held online for three days from Thursday to Saturday, with representative designers, fashion association directors, and fashion companies from eight ASEAN countries and Korea.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Passion & Fashion Busan Takes Center Stage This Weekend at BEXCO

Busan City News -
Busan International Footwear & Textile Fashion Fair will now be presented as “Passion and Fashion Busan.”
Read more
Arts & Culture

2020 ASEAN-Korea Craft Market Held This Weekend

Haps Staff -
The 2020 Korea-ASEAN Craft Market will be held at F1963 Square for three days from Friday, October 30, until Sunday, November 1.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: October 26 – November 1

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan: November 2 – November 8

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

부산시, 코로나19 방역과 시민이 즐기는 축제를 동시에!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19)의 장기화 및 가을·겨울 재유행에 대비하여 방역수칙 준수가 가능하며 동시에 시민들이 안전하게 즐길 수 있도록 하반기 축제 개최를 준비한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

9th Swedish Film Festival To Run From November 5-11

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The 9th edition of the Swedish Fim Festival will take place from November 5th to the 11th at the Busan Cinema Center.
Read more

Online: Busan International Port Conference 2020

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan International Port Conference 2020 will be held online under this year's theme "Life, Resilience and New Beginnings".
Read more

City of Busan Seeking Foreigners Living in Busan to Launch its Global Citizen Advisory Group

Busan News Busan City News -
A foreign citizen-participatory project to create the “International Tourism City Busan” together is being set up by the City of Busan.
Read more

About Wine Hosting South African Pinotage Tasting This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
About Wine will be hosting their next wine tasting this Saturday night at Stereobooks with a look at South Africa's most famous red cultivar, Pinotage.
Read more
Busan
light rain
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
93 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Mon
18 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
17 °

Dine & Drink

About Wine Hosting South African Pinotage Tasting This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
About Wine will be hosting their next wine tasting this Saturday night at Stereobooks with a look at South Africa's most famous red cultivar, Pinotage.
Read more

Shuttle Announces “No Fee November” Promotion in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced its new promotion "No Fee November", with no delivery fees in all zones in Busan.
Read more

Delaying Kimjang This Fall Could Save You a Bundle

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Putting off making kimchi, or kimjang, this fall until late November to early December could save you a couple hundred thousand won.
Read more

Dining: Fresh Fish, Raw and Ready to Eat

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Though it's known as food that originates from Japanese sashimi, Koreans have actually enjoyed sliced raw fish since the days of the Goryeo and Joseon Dynasty eras.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 