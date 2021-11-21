What’s On in Busan: November 22 – November 28

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has eased its social distancing level, however, some events may still be affected.

Events Happening

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 581st Subscription Concert features Yang Sung-won on cello. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 8 p.m.

Global Healthcare Week 2021 @ BEXCO — Global Healthcare Week is an event that integrates three events that were previously held separately: Korea Rehabilitation & Senior Care, Busan International Anti-Aging Expo, and Busan Cosmetics & Beauty Expo.. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Busan-ASEAN Week @ Busan Cinema Center — This event is held as a cultural festival for citizens to participate in to build understanding and consensus on ASEAN culture. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through November 24

Chicago @ Dream Theatre — The 21st-anniversary Korean performances of the Broadway classic take the stage until the 28th. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through November 28

Street Woman Fighter @ BEXCO Auditorium — The popular MNet show brings its dance competition to Busan for two performances. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Photo Exhibition “The Legend of the French UN Battalion During the Korean War” @ GoEun Museum of Photography — This photo exhibition focuses on the historical epic of these brave men from France who fought during the Korean War, under the command of the famous General Monclar, hero of the two world wars. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through November 23

Busan Food Fair @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in agricultural and aquatic products, food service franchises, livestock products, processed and dairy products, HMR household convenience meals, fermented foods, bakery/coffee, alcoholic beverages and beverages, food packaging and kitchen appliances, and halal foods. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Home Living & Houseware Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your home is on display this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Housing Interior Exhibition @ BEXCO — Housing interiors are on display at the yearly exhibition. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Furniture Fair 2021 @ BEXCO — Furniture for your home or office are on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Organic & Natural & Refarm Fair 2021 @ BEXCO — Meet the latest trends in organic farming. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Tea & Craft Fair 2021 @ BEXCO — Try new teas while checking out some cool crafts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Monte Hellman, Man from Nowhere @ Busan Cinema Center— 14 of the American director films are being screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, November 2-25

Beautiful Libraries Around the World @ Busan Metropolitan Library — Check out photographer Lim Young-kyun’s photos at this new exhibit. Busan Metropolitan Library, Through December 12

Posteriority @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition traces the prognostic signs of environmental pollution that have flowed into the sea and draws a picture of the near future through a reflective script on climate change. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through March 31, 2022

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

The Phenomenal Transition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 2 — Check out the newest exhibition on display until next March. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 20, 2022

Points, Lines, and Planes Hidden in Relics @ Bokcheon Museum — The 2021 Bokcheon Museum Special Exhibition “Points, Lines and Planes Hidden in Relics” takes place until December 5th. Bokcheon Museum, Through December 5

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Trivia @ HQ Bar — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Thursday, 9:30 p.m.

Ladies Night @ Basement — Drink specials for the ladies every Thursday evening. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel