Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: November 23 – November 29

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Renaissance of Argentian Cinema @ Busan Cinema Center — 14 classic Argentinian films will be screened at the BCC. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, November 17 – December 4

Rainbow-Wire 2020 @ F1963 — Eight artists are featured in this special exhibition by Busan Cultural Foundation. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Through December 20

15th Busan International Magic Festival: Magic Galashow ‘The House’ @ Busan Cinema Center — Two performances of magical card tricks from some of the country’s top magicians. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

15th Busan International Magic Festival: Magic Galashow ‘Grande Gala Show’@ Busan Cinema Center — The Grand Gala Show has two performances this weekend. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Content Market — The online festival for media buying takes place through December 18.

Home Living & Houseware Fair Busan 2020 @ BEXCO — Find great things for your home this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

16th Busan International Tea & Craft Fair 2020 @ BEXCO — Buy teas from Korea and around the world. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Food Life Fair 2020 @ BEXCO — Various food products from Korea and abroad are exhibited. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Organic & Natural & Refarm Fair 2020 @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in organic and natural foods. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Wednesday evening performances return until December 9. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 569th subscription concert returns on Tuesday. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Alleyway Festival to be Held This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Festivals where people can view the alleys of Busan’s old downtown as attractions are set to run this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Monthly ASEAN Culture Center Lecture Series Focuses on Singapore

Haps Staff -
The ASEAN Cultural Center holds the 2020 Easy-to-understand ASEAN Cultural Lecture Series from November 4th to December 2nd.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Temporarily Closed Until December 10

Haps Staff -
The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan is temporarily closed due to preparations for upcoming exhibitions during the second half of the year until Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: November 16 – November 22

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 569th Subscription Concert

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra is holding its 569th Subscription Concert at the Busan Cultural Center this Tuesday evening.
Read more

Inaugural True Colors Film Festival 2020 – One World, One Family Begins December 3

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
Offering 30 award-winning features and short films, it is presented by The Nippon Foundation and all the films -- focusing on shared human experiences such as connection, hope, dreams, and transformation -- can be streamed for free. 
Read more

City of Busan Looks to Develop its MICE Industry

Busan News BeFM News -
A final survey report was announced on the City of Busan's mid-to-long-term development plan for its MICE industry. 
Read more

하나의 세상, 하나의 가족을 주제로 하는 True Colors Film Festival 2020 첫 개최

문화 Haps Staff -
일본재단(Nippon Foundation) 주최로 개최되는 이번 영화제는 수상 경력에 빛나는 단편과 장편영화 30편이 소개된다. 출품작들은 연결, 희망, 꿈, 변화 등 인간의 경험 공유를 주제로 하고 있으며 모두 스트리밍을 통해 무료로 감상할 수 있다.
Read more

Enjoy an Afternoon Tea Set at Lotte Hotel’s The Lounge & Bar

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy afternoon tea in a variety of compositions presented at The Lounge & Bar on the first floor of the landmark Seomyeon hotel in downtown Busan.
Read more

Foreigners Excluded From Korea’s “International Flights to Nowhere”

Travel Haps Staff -
As international "Flights to Nowhere" in Korea are set to begin, foreigners in the country are not allowed to join.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
32 %
5.1kmh
0 %
Mon
12 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy an Afternoon Tea Set at Lotte Hotel’s The Lounge & Bar

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy afternoon tea in a variety of compositions presented at The Lounge & Bar on the first floor of the landmark Seomyeon hotel in downtown Busan.
Read more

Michelin Guide Hands Out Stars for 32 Seoul Restaurants

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
32 restaurants in Seoul have received Michelin Stars at the guide announced its highly regarded star selections for the capital, giving the much-coveted three stars to two Korean restaurants with unique cuisine and quality service
Read more

Wolfhound Updates its Business Hours

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Wolfhound in Haeundae has announced its new business hours due to COVID-19.
Read more

Limited Spaces Available Left For HQ’s Thanksgiving Dinner

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking for an American Thanksgiving dinner this year, HQ Bar has limited space left for their dinner on November 26.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 