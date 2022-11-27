What’s On in Busan: November 28 – December 4

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Lim Young-woong @ BEXCO Auditorium — Two encore performances take place this Friday and Sunday. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Friday 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 p.m.

2022 DEEPLY @ BEXCO Auditorium — Nell, G-Soul, and Jung Joon-il take the stage for a three-hour concert. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023

The British New Wave @ Busan Cinema Center — 18 films from Britain will be screened through December 6. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through December 6

2022 Hungarian Days @ Busan Cinema Center — Three days of Hungarian films will be screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

My Life My English Speech Festival @ Nurimaru — BeFM Radio is hosting the “2022 My Life My English Speech Festival” along with a Global Citizens Networking Party at Nurimaru in Haeundae on December 3rd. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Busan International Art Fair @ BEXCO — The Busan International Art Fair returns with one of the largest art fairs in the country. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Max Dalton Moments in Film II @ Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza — The second edition of retrospective films takes place at the former Busanjin-gu Station. Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza, Busanjiin-gu, Through December 6

Gamcheon House Lantern Festival @ Gamcheon Culture Village — Check out the 8,000 lanterns lit up each night. Gamcheon Culture Village, Through December 25

Dream Baby Fair @ BEXCO — Check out a variety of teas and crafts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

BWC Busan Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — The latest in golf is on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Sunday

Holiday Flea Market Event @ Homeplus Marine City — Come along and purchase your Christmas Gifts from gifted local vendors, meet Santa, enjoy some music and get festive. Homeplus, Marine City, Saturday, 11 a.m.

ESC Art Show @ Haeundae Atelier — The show at Haeundae Atelier Gallery (The Old Haeundae Train Station) in Busan invites viewers to experience escapism with works by creators that reveal their deepest held thoughts, fantasies, and life events. Haeundae Atelier Gallery, Haeundae, November 19 through December 3

Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023

PICTORIAL Pusan 1951-1955 @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — A look back into the city’s past through photos. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through December 25

Sound of Calling God, Ancient Instrument @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition was designed to illuminate the various symbolic meanings of musical instrument-related relics excavated from prehistoric and ancient ruins. Bokcheon Museum, Through November 30

Lee Kun-hee Collection @ Busan Museum of Art — ‘Collection: The Great Journey’ has brought together the artwork of diverse collectors that have built their own identity in the art scene along with the Lee Kun-hee collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through January 29, 2023

The Nine Chairs @ France Art Space — A furniture exhibition for unique chairs will showcase works combining French world-class designers with Korean artisans. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through November 30

Painters of Busan During the Joseon Dynasty @ Busan Museum — Check out some classic paintings from the Joseon Dynasty. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 4

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo @ Busan National Science Center — While understanding the scientific inventions that have led to human civilization, you can experience different contents that wish for success in hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25 Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023

Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Outdoor Project @ Busan Station-Eurasia Platform Media Wall — This exhibition, presented at the Busan Eurasia Platform outdoor media wall, is an exhibition of contemporary artists, and was prepared in cooperation with the Busan Facilities Corporation, a media wall operating organization, to broaden the spectrum of exhibitions and present the possibility of meeting artworks anywhere, including local public platforms. Busan Station, Through December 31

Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold a special exhibition ‘Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo’ at the Busan Fishing Village Folklore Center. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition attempts to overcome inequality in leisure activities and show an alternative algorithm that art museums can propose. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link