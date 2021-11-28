What’s On in Busan: November 29 – December 5

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has eased its social distancing level, however, some events may still be affected.

Events Happening

‘ENCORE’ @ BEXCO Auditorium — Four performances of the French Original Musical Concert ‘ENCORE’ takes place this weekend. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Opera Verdi’s Macbeth at Berlin State Opera @ Busan Cultural Center — BSCC Cine Opera Choice 2021 presents Opera Verdi’s Macbeth at Berlin State Opera. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 8 p.m.

Haeundae Light Festival @ Gunam Road — The Christmas and holiday-themed light and sculpture show takes place on Gunam-ro, Haeundae Beach, and Haeundae Market each year. Haeundae, Through February 2, 2022

Light Festival @ Sanbok Road — The main lighting sections will be at the rooftop of Daecheong Parking Lot and at the Yeongju Sky Noon Observatory, both of which offer views of Busan Port. Sanbok Road, Jung-gu, Through January 9, 2022

Busan Christmas Tree Festival @ Nampodong — The 10th edition of the Christmas Tree Festival begins in Nampodong. Nampodong, December 4 – January 9, 2022

ECCK Year-End Gala @ Paradise Hotel — The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea celebrates its year with a dinner and networking event. Paradise Hotel, Haeundae, Friday, 7 p.m.

Women in Maritime 2021 @ Grand Josun Hotel — A full-day global conference under the theme “Open and Ready for Tomorrow”. Grand Josun Hotel, Haeundae, Wednesday, 10 a.m.

G-Star 2021 Special Exhibition @ Busan Museum of Art — A special exhibition entitled “A journey of fantasy” features highlights of gaming. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through December 12

3rd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021: Chaekgeori @ Busan Museum — Chaekgeori are Korean still-life paintings that were popular during the latter part of the Joseon dynasty. Chaekgeori translates to “paintings of books and things,” and these works reflect the pursuit of knowledge and a wish to attain high office. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 13, 2022

2021 Busan International Art Fair @ BEXCO — The 2021 Busan International Art Fair is a ‘new type of open art marketplace’ where artists and art lovers can directly trade works at reasonable prices and donates a portion of the proceeds to UNICEF to support the creative activities of artists. BEXCO, Centum City, December 2 – 7

Handmade Fair @ BEXCO — The 2021 Winter version of the handmade fair returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Dance Classes for Expats @ BEXCO — The 2021 #GlobalGritvaDanceFesta invites foreigners to join their weekly dance event on Saturday and Sunday. Gritva Dance Studio, Haeundae, Saturday and Sunday

Jacques Tourneur Retrospective @ Busan Cinema Center— 18 of the French director films are being screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through December 19

Beautiful Libraries Around the World @ Busan Metropolitan Library — Check out photographer Lim Young-kyun’s photos at this new exhibit. Busan Metropolitan Library, Through December 12

Posteriority @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition traces the prognostic signs of environmental pollution that have flowed into the sea and draws a picture of the near future through a reflective script on climate change. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through March 31, 2022

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

The Phenomenal Transition @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 2 — Check out the newest exhibition on display until next March. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 20, 2022

Points, Lines, and Planes Hidden in Relics @ Bokcheon Museum — The 2021 Bokcheon Museum Special Exhibition “Points, Lines and Planes Hidden in Relics” takes place until December 5th. Bokcheon Museum, Through December 5

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Trivia @ HQ Bar — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Thursday, 9:30 p.m.

Ladies Night @ Basement — Drink specials for the ladies every Thursday evening. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel