What’s On in Busan: November 30 – December 6

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has raised its social distance level to level 2 so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Events Happening

Renaissance of Argentian Cinema @ Busan Cinema Center — 14 classic Argentinian films will be screened at the BCC. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, November 17 – December 4

Rainbow-Wire 2020 @ F1963 — Eight artists are featured in this special exhibition by Busan Cultural Foundation. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Through December 20

4th Busan Webtoon Festival — The online/offline event takes place through December 3.

Under 39 Art Fair — The online art fair features classic works from artists under 39.

Panorama Busan @ Busan Citizens Hall — Enjoy a photo exhibit from local photographer Ha Byeong Cheol in Exhibition Room 2. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Tuesday through Sunday

Autumn Cheongsapo Love Story @ Ocean Gallery — An art exhibition featuring the works of Lee Yeung-cheol. Through December 12

Kanadara Mabasa @ Open Space — Lim Bong-ho’s exhibition features three types of art installations. Through December 5

15th Busan International Magic Festival: Magic Galashow ‘Grande Gala Show’@ Busan Cinema Center — The Grand Gala Show has two performances this weekend. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Content Market — The online festival for media buying takes place through December 18.

Offshore Korea @ BEXCO — One of the city’s largest shipbuilding exhibitions returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Tuesday through Thursday

Busan International Art Fair 2020 @ BEXCO — One of the top art fairs of the year takes place this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Monday

Dream Baby Fair @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in baby gear this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Handmade Fair 2020 @ BEXCO — Check out an array of handmade items for winter and find some great stocking stuffers for loved ones. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Wednesday Performance of Korean Traditional Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Wednesday evening performances return until December 9. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 569th subscription concert returns on Tuesday. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Korean Pop Lyrics @ Busan Museum — A new exhibition entitled “Melodies of Life” shows the popularity of Korean music. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through January 10

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

blank
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

Get Haps in Your Inbox

