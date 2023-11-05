What’s On in Busan: November 6 – November 12

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Sojiro @ Busan Cultural Center — The Japanese master of the ocarina performs in Busan. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Thursday

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

League of Legends @ Sajin Indoor Arena — Quarterfinals will be played November 2-5 and Semifinals will be November 11-12, both taking place in Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan. Sajik Indoor Area, Sajik-dong, November 2-12

Invest Korea 2023 @ BEXCO — Investors from around the world converge on Busan. BEXCO, Monday through Wednesday

Humanities World Forum @ BEXCO — The 7th edition takes place under the theme “The Humanities of Relationships: Toward Communication, Co-existence, and Empathy”. BEXCO, Wednesday through Friday

Busan Finance Week @ BEXCO — Everything related to finance all under one roof. BEXCO, Wednesday through Friday

Les Miserables @ Dream Theater – The third season of “Les Misérables,” celebrating its 10th anniversary in Korea runs until November 19. Dream Theater, Busanjin-gu, Through November 19

Sister Act @ Sohyang Theater — An English production of Sister Act will have six shows in Busan. Sohyang Theater, November 4-11

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Raise the Waves @ Busan National Maritime Museum —The 2023 National Maritime Museum Exhibition features stories of the ocean told by 10 contemporary artists Kang Yo-Bae, Kong Sung-Hun, Kim Chong-Hak, Kim Do-Young, KIM25, Bang Jeong-A, Song Sung-Jin, Yoo Hye-Sook, Choi Sun, and Heo Byung-Chan expressed through 25 pieces including painting, visual media, and art installations. Busan National Maritime Museum, Through November 18th

Gyeongbu Expressway Heading Towards Busan @ Busan Museum — It provides an opportunity to directly observe the construction process of the Gyeongbu Expressway, which began with the Seoul-Suwon highway groundbreaking ceremony in February 1968 and continued for 888 days and 428 kilometers (km), through unreleased photos and artifacts. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 3

Meta of the Senses K-3 People’s Exhibition @ Haeundae-gu Ariane Gallery —An exhibition where you can see the unique speaking styles of three artists: Kim Chun-ja, Kim Seop, and Shim Jeom-hwan. Haeundae-gu Ariane Gallery, Through November 24th

Busan Growing Trees Exhibition @ Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center — About 60 works are introduced, combining three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center, Jung-gu, Through December 15th

Blue, Raise Up @ National Maritime Museum — Through works expressing the maritime perspective of contemporary artists, the concept of marine art is presented, the relationship between the sea and humanity is explored, and the message of coexistence and coexistence is delivered. National Maritime Museum, Yeong-do, Through November 19th

Stranger: Strangers’ Difficulties @ Gallery Playlist– Cha Hyun-wook’s fifth solo exhibition presents 28 works, including ‘Aegiso’, a work inspired by the artist’s memories of his childhood in Busan. Gallery Playlist, Jung-gu, Through November 18th

Freedom. Dream. Movie @ Start Plus Busan — Director Jeong Byeong-gil of the movie ‘Carter’ will present about 30 works, ranging from his early years as an art major to figurative paintings with a cinematic worldview and new works with philosophical messages about modern society. Start Plus Busan, Yeongdo, Through December 3

Drawers and Shelves @ Cultural Space Bin Bin — Works created as sculptural props using leftover zelkova tree pieces. Cultural Space Binbin, Suyeong-gu, Through November 5

Gyeongbu Expressway Heading Towards Busan @ Busan Museum — Take a look at the history of one of the country’s main highways. Busan Museum, Through December 3

Sea Art Festival 2023 @ Ilgwang Beach — A popular art festival under this year’s theme “Flickering Shores, Sea Imaginaries”. Ilgwang Beach, Saturday, Through November 19

2023 Special Exhibition of Bokcheon Museum: Spears and Shields @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition was prepared to examine the meaning of weapons such as spears and shields during the Three Kingdoms period. Bokcheon Museum, Through November 9

The Past Reveals Itself to Have a Plot @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition examines the main directions of the Busan Museum of Art, which has played a variety of roles as an institutional space in a city since its opening, and how it has attempted to establish an art museum that is both local and international. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Post Media and Site @ Busan Museum of Art — 30 artworks around the concept of media as a theater. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024

Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

Park Seo-bo’s Solo Exhibition @ Johyun Gallery

Explore the uniqueness of monochrome painting where Park Seo-bo showcases new techniques and prints. Johyun Gallery, Dalmaji and Haeundae, Through November 12

‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12, 2024

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.