What’s On in Busan: November 7 – November 13

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

András Schiff Piano Recital @ Busan Cultural Center — The Hungarian-born British classical pianist and conductor plays a recital this Thursday evening. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

24th ACG General Meeting @ Paradise Hotel — The 24th Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depository (CSD) Group (ACG) General Meeting take place this week. Paradise Hotel, Haeundae, Monday through Thursday

UN Weeks in Busan — ‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative 2-week long ceremony in acknowledgment of the war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace. UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019. Through November 11

Chrysanthemum Festival @ Gwangalli Beach — 1.5 million chrysanthemums adorn the Millak Beach Plaza. Gwangalli Beach, Through November 13

2022 KFA Franchise Startup Expo Busan @ BEXCO — As a franchise consultation fair representing Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam regions, all items related to start-ups such as wholesale and retail, service, consulting, and distribution facilities as well as catering are gathered in one place. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday

PICTORIAL Pusan 1951-1955 @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — A look back into the city’s past through photos. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through December 25

Sound of Calling God, Ancient Instrument @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition was designed to illuminate the various symbolic meanings of musical instrument-related relics excavated from prehistoric and ancient ruins. Bokcheon Museum, Through November 30

Busan Architecture Tour — Four courses are available to learn the architectural history of the city. Through November

Maritime Civilization Exchange of Korea and China @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition shows the past exchanges of maritime activities between the two countries. National Maritime Museum of Korea, Through November 6

Painters of Busan During the Joseon Dynasty @ Busan Museum — Check out some classic paintings from the Joseon Dynasty. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 4

Boogi Store @ Busan Citizens Park — The local flea market features paintings, handicrafts, fabrics and clothes for sale. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo @ Busan National Science Center — While understanding the scientific inventions that have led to human civilization, you can experience different contents that wish for success in hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25 Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023 Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Outdoor Project @ Busan Station-Eurasia Platform Media Wall — This exhibition, presented at the Busan Eurasia Platform outdoor media wall, is an exhibition of contemporary artists, and was prepared in cooperation with the Busan Facilities Corporation, a media wall operating organization, to broaden the spectrum of exhibitions and present the possibility of meeting artworks anywhere, including local public platforms. Busan Station, Through December 31

Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold a special exhibition ‘Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo’ at the Busan Fishing Village Folklore Center. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition attempts to overcome inequality in leisure activities and show an alternative algorithm that art museums can propose. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

