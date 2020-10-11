Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: October 12 – October 18

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Carlos Cruz-Diaz Exhibition @ Art Soyhang — Enjoy the beauty of color through Op-kinetic art from this masterful Venezuelan artist. Art Sohyang, Haeundae, Through November 14th, Limited entry

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour and has re-opened for on-site viewing.

Busan World Citizen Festival — The Global Gathering goes online from this Sunday for a month.

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan, The Beginning of History @ Busan Museum – A new exhibition hits the Busan museum until October 25. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 25

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Busan Home and Leisure Show @ BEXCO — The rescheduled Home and Leisure Show presents great things for your home and outdoors. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Korea Build in Busan @ BEXCO — Held concurrently with the Home and Leisure show, Korea Build shows the best in building materials. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan MBC Wedding @ BEXCO — Great finds for your upcoming wedding are on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Camping Car and Leisure Show @ BEXCO — A large number of camping-related participants will participate to showcase the latest trends in camping. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Opera Week @ Busan Culture Center — Works on the Busan Cultural Center Grand Theater will also include productions made by three groups selected through a public contest in April. Busan Culture Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 18

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

