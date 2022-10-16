What’s On in Busan: October 17 – October 23

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

2022 Busan Choral Festival & Competition @ Busan Cinema Center, Sohyang Theater — A great week of choir music awaits. Busan Cinema Center, Sohyang Theater, Wednesday through Saturday

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

2022 Busan Garden Expo @ Busan Citizens Park— Check out the beautiful fall flowers this weekend. Busan Citizens Park, Thursday through Sunday

Plantu @ Pusan National University — Plantu, author of the drawing on the front page of the French daily newspaper “Le Monde” for nearly 50 years, will be in Korea for the first time. Pusan National University, Friday, 4 p.m.

International Forum on Eco-Farming @ Wake up Citizens’ Culture Experience Exhibition Hall — The second edition of the international forum on eco-farming takes place in Gimhae this week. Wake up Citizens’ Culture Experience Exhibition Hall, Gimhae, Thursday and Friday

Busan International Footwear, Techtextile & Fashion Exhibition @ BEXCO — Fashion week returns to BEXCO. BEXCO, Thursday through Saturday

2022 ASEAN-Korea Fashion Show @ BEXCO — ASEAN fashion meets Fashion week in Korea. BEXCO, Thursday through Saturday

Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO — Lots of tasty treats to sample this weekend. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday

Busan Marina Chef Challenge 2022 @ BEXCO — Some of the best chefs around compete for the title. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday

Busan Mackerel Festival @ Songdo Beach — Mackerel, the city fish of Busan, is in season in the autumn and visitors can taste variously cooked mackerel dishes at the festival. Around Songdo Beach, Seo-gu, Friday through Sunday

Busan Open International Men’s Challenger Tennis Tournament @ Geumjeong Sports Park Tennis Stadium — The ‘Busan Open’, which marks its 22nd anniversary this year, is a level 125 challenge that belongs to the highest level among the world’s men’s challenger competitions. Geumjeong Sports Park Tennis Stadium, Geumjeong-gu, Through Sunday

Sound of Calling God, Ancient Instrument @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition was designed to illuminate the various symbolic meanings of musical instrument-related relics excavated from prehistoric and ancient ruins. Bokcheon Museum, Through November 30

Busan Architecture Tour — Four courses are available to learn the architectural history of the city. Through November

Maritime Civilization Exchange of Korea and China @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition shows the past exchanges of maritime activities between the two countries. National Maritime Museum of Korea, Through November 6

Painters of Busan During the Joseon Dynasty @ Busan Museum — Check out some classic paintings from the Joseon Dynasty. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 4

Boogi Store @ Busan Citizens Park — The local flea market features paintings, handicrafts, fabrics and clothes for sale. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Busan Biennale 2022 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Pier 1 of Busan Port, and locations in Yeongdo and Choryang — 64 artists and art collectives comprising 80 people from 25 countries who will be taking part in Busan Biennale 2022. Through November 6 Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo @ Busan National Science Center — While understanding the scientific inventions that have led to human civilization, you can experience different contents that wish for success in hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25 Magic All Year Round @ Spowon Park Kumnarae Children’s Theater — ‘Magic All Year Round’ is a permanent performance program first introduced at the 17th Busan International Magic Festival this year. Spowon Park Kumnarae Children’s Theater, Weekends, Through October 30 Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023 Henri Matisse: Life and Joy @ Busan Cultural Center — Over 200 original works including drawings, prints and art books will be shown as part of this exhibition, which is eager to illuminate the life and artistic world of Henri Matisse. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, July 9 – October 30 Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m. Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Designer Lee Woong-ryeol and artist Kwak Eve present their exhibition at the outdoor park. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through October 23

Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Outdoor Project @ Busan Station-Eurasia Platform Media Wall — This exhibition, presented at the Busan Eurasia Platform outdoor media wall, is an exhibition of contemporary artists, and was prepared in cooperation with the Busan Facilities Corporation, a media wall operating organization, to broaden the spectrum of exhibitions and present the possibility of meeting artworks anywhere, including local public platforms. Busan Station, Through December 31

Secret Ruler of the Sea, Seaweed @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — This exhibition was prepared to re-examine the value and importance of marine algae, which are photosynthetic organisms in the sea. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Dongnae-gu, Through October 30

Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold a special exhibition ‘Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo’ at the Busan Fishing Village Folklore Center. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition attempts to overcome inequality in leisure activities and show an alternative algorithm that art museums can propose. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

